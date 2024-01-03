Chef Tania De La Torre Tovar brings authentic Mexican flavours to Bengaluru!

Do your tastebuds tingle with anticipation when you hear a mention of Mexican food? Do images of fresh, citrusy, rustic flavours in the colours of summer bring forth uncontrollable hunger pangs? If they do, then this festival is meant for you. Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall is hosting a Mexican Food Extravaganza with chef Tania De La Torre Tovar from Mexico till January 10 at La Utsav and we were there for a preview, cause we’re as excited about Comida Mexicana as you are!

Tempura Shrimp Tacos

We started off with a Cocktail de Aguacate (avocado tomato cocktail) that was slightly reminiscent of a Bloody Mary, but far smoother an followed it up with a Sopa de Elote (corn soup), the chicken variant of which was far more flavourful and wholesome. This was immediately followed by a familiar Ensala de Frijol (bean salad) that was fresh, cooling and a pleasure to indulge in.

Chef Tania De La Torre Tovar

It was now time for the main-course and we decided to have a Chicken Burrito, while the vegetarian option was a Burrito de Pimientos Con Salsa de Pina (peppers burrito). The chef’s prowess shined through in this dish as the fast food regular was elevated to gourmet perfection, keeping the rudimentary and basic flavours, we expect from a burrito, alive. We followed this up with a Pollo Con Arroz Rojo (grilled chicken with spicy tomatillo sauce and red rice) and while we loved the delicious mildly spiced rice, the chicken was not as soft as we expect in India. The flavours more than made up for it though. Vegetarians can also partake of these flavours in the Queso en Salsa Verde Con Arroz Rojo (grilled cottage cheese with spicy tomatillo sauce and red rice).

Chocoflan

The flavours of Mexico came to completion with the only dessert we tried, the Churros with Homemade Ice Cream; and needless to say, it was amazing too! We also recommend the Cheese Deep Fried Quesadillas, the Chicken Tinga Tostadas, the Tempura Shrimp Tacos and the much-recommended Chocoflan. Mexican food cooked by a Mexican chef can really elevate the experience, as we discovered.

Meal for two: INR 3,200 onwards. Only for dinner. On till January 10. At La Utsav, Swamy Vivekananda Road.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal

