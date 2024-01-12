Bengaluru welcomes Dishkeyaun, a Bollywood-themed lounge and restaurant at Forum Rex Walk

Forum Rex Walk Mall adds another culinary address to its list of growing restaurants by welcoming Dishkeyaun, a restaurant where the realms of Bollywood seamlessly intertwine with gastronomy. This

burgeoning establishment stands as an entertainment-driven space offering a disco lounge and restaurant, both designed to exalt the harmonious convergence of music, movies and delectable cuisine. Upon crossing the threshold, one is immediately captivated by the piece de résistance — a bronze sculpture beneath a rain shower, immortalising the iconic pose of Bollywood’s golden couple, Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt, from the timeless movie Shree 420.

Dishkeyaun unfolds into two distinctive realms. The first is a haven for those who wish to groove while relishing the culinary delights on offer. The ambience within resonates with opulence, featuring regal red and gold interiors, chandeliers, Turkish-rug wall art and chairs adorned with paisley-patterned velvets, all paying homage to the renowned elements of Indian cinema. However, for those yearning to unleash their dancing spirit, a neon gun on the ceiling directs them to the vibrant dance floor adjacent to the bar, where the DJ spins an enthralling mix of iconic Bollywood tunes. The area is complemented by intimate booths, providing a snug setting to enjoy a cocktail or two. The menu of Dishkeyaun is a symphony of regional variations, health-conscious renditions of traditional fare and an array of tandoori specialties, kebabs, Asian delicacies and biryanis. Our dinner at Dishkeyaun commenced with the redefined rendition of Maharashtrian, Dhabeli, served with sourdough toast and creamy avocados. Needless to say, the plate had no leftovers. We also tried the Chop Dum Anari and Seek Lotus Root. The former was tender mutton chops marinated in a blend of pomegranate juice, yoghurt and nuts, while the latter was mince of peeled lotus root and lotus stem seasoned with Indian spices, crafted into crispy fried squawkers.

Soon, Wasabi Malai Broccoli with Chur Chur Naan, char-grilled broccoli adorned with a creamy wasabi-infused coating and plated with an aloo-filled chur chur lachcha paratha (not a naan evidently), arrived on the table accompanied by kala khatta mocktail. It was at this point, during the meal that the staff realised we hadn’t been served water but the Sofiyani Murgh Biryani coupled with raita that came next was delicious enough to make us forget this faux pas. We couldn’t have thought of a more satiating meal to begin the year with, some water at the table would have been nice though.

