Sankranti Serenading: 8 restaurants in Bengaluru where you can get scrumptious Makara Sankranti meals

With Makara Sankranti, the auspicious day that marks the beginning of a new harvest year, right around the corner, we bet most of you’re eagerly waiting for your very first holiday of the year. Whether you’re celebrating Suggi Habba, Pongal, Lohri, Magh Bihu, Poush Parbon or Uttarayan — you’re surely missing the good ol’ days when you would be served extensive meals at home to celebrate the occasion. If you want to relive those days without having to go through the hassle of cooking at home on a holiday, here is our pick of the eight best meals across restaurants in the city which are set to offer special spreads commemorating the festival.

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Executive chef Vijay Bhandari and his culinary team have crafted a Harvest Brunch menu. The dishes are themed around Pongal. Highlights of the menu include Lemon Rice, Ginger and Pepper Rasam, Mullangi (Radish) Sambar, Mixed-Vegetable Poriyal, Semiya Payasam, Kakinada Pesarattu, Puran Poli, Ragi Mudde and a traditional chicken curry.

Meal for two: INR 2,200 onwards. January 14, 12.30 pm onwards. Outer Ring Road.

Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park

Experience the freshness of seasonal harvest with a special Pongal dinner at Neer, an al fresco dining at this five-star property. As the festivities unfurl and you indulge in traditional fare including Katharikai Gojju, Akki Roti, Chakara Pongal and Pal Payasam, immerse in interactive activities like pottery caricature and painting.

Meal for two: INR 1,999 onwards. January 14-15. 7-11 pm. At Nagawara.

Hotel Royal Orchid

This property has curated a lunch to showcase dishes of the southern states and celebrate fresh harvests. It features timeless favourites such as Sakkarai (Sweet) Pongal, Khara (Savoury) Pongal, Masala Dal Vada, Aatu Kari (Mutton) Kulambu, Meen (Fish) Kuzhambu and Thalappakatti Biryani.

Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. January 14, 12 pm onwards. At Indiranagar.

Khandani Rajdhani

The chefs here have curated an Utsav Food Festival which includes a wide range of Sankranti-special traditional dishes. Their Utsav Thali features winter specialties like Undhiyu, which promises a flavourful medley of seasonal vegetables. If you have a sweet tooth, do not miss out on the Jalebi Fafda combo and Til Laddoo along with Gajar Ka Halwa. They have a rotating menu, ensuring every visit of a diner is a unique experience.

Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. On January 14. Available across outlets.

Oota Bangalore

Inspired by the traditional ritual of Karnataka called Ellu Birodhu, chef Dinesh Poojary has curated a two-week-long special lunch menu called Sankranti Oota. The meal begins with Ellu-Bella, a mixture of sesame, roasted peanuts, jaggery and chana dal, accompanied by Ellu Neeru, a refreshing sesame-jaggery cooler infused with cardamom. Starters include Madike Kaalu Kosambari (Sprouted Moth Dal Salad), Have Vada (Steamed Gram Dal Vada) and Stuffed Capsicum Bajji (Fritters). The main course includes Berke Roti (Multi-Grain Flatbread), Badanekayi Palya (Aubergine Curry), Hesarukali Pundi Palya (Green Gram With Sorrel Leaves), Steamed Rice with Udupi Rasam, Avarekalu (Hyacinth Bean) Pulao, and Raita. End your meal on a sweet note with Godi Huggi (Broken-Wheat Payasa), Sihi Huggi (Rice And Moong Dal Payasam) And Maadli (Powdered Roti with Jaggery, Sesame and Poppy Seeds). Meal for two: INR 1,900. Available for lunch, January 15-31. At Whitefield.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Their all-day dining restaurant, Lush, is set to offer a Pongal Brunch, crafted by executive chef G Somasundaram. The dishes you must not miss out on include delicacies such as Thengai (Coconut) Pongal, Sakkarai (Jaggery) Pongal and Kobbari Pala (Coconut Milk) Payasam. To make the experience enjoyable for all ages, they are also offering a designated play zone for kids and activities for adults such as professional face painting.

Meal for two: INR 5,000 onwards. January 14, 12.30 pm onwards. At Race Course Road.

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Celebrating the occasion of Lohri, this property is hosting a dinner with dishes from Punjabi cuisine. The rich and flavourful dishes include Sarson Ka Saag, Masaledar Chole Bhature, Makki Di Roti and Gur Ki Roti. Leaving you spoilt for choice, they are also presenting a range of delicious desserts such as Chiraunji Makhane Ki Kheer (Almondette & Fox Nuts Kheer), Murmura (Puffed Rice) Laddoo, Til (Sesame) Barfi and Til Chikki.

Meal for two: INR 5,400 onwards. Available for dinner, January 13. At Rajajinagar.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

This hotel has curated a thali experience called Harvest Harmony. Expect to savour the bounty of the season, where fresh, local ingredients take centrestage in the form of traditional dishes with a touch of contemporary flair. Highlights of the set menu, with an abundance of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, includes starters such as Bikaneri Gobi and Bhatti Da Murgh and main course dishes such as Suran Matar Masala (Yam Peas Masala) and Laal Maas (Red Mutton). Polish off your meal with sweet treats such as Ganne (Wholewheat) Ke Rice Kheer and Gud Gajar (Jaggery Carrot) Ka Halwa.

Meal for two: INR 3,600 onwards. January 10-19. At Residency Road.

