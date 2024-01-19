This Shekhawati thali restaurant in Bengaluru pays homage to Rajput haveli culture and the community's vegetarian cuisine

Across generations, writers, artists and explorers alike have endeavored to capture the unparalleled allure of Rajasthan. The enchanting royal tales, marvelous architecture, vibrant folk culture, welcoming hospitality exquisite cuisine evocative music and enthralling art have consistently drawn admiration. The Shekhawats, descendants of Rao Shekhaa 15th-century Rajput warrior and the founder of Shekhawati, boast a storied historical legacy with roots dating back to the medieval era.



Driven by a desire to honour this rich heritage, city-based Shekhawati entrepreneur Siddharth Goenka unveiled — Kesariya — a thali restaurant paying homage to this Rajput community. Recreating the magic of the region by restoring forgotten elements of 150-year-old havelis, the restaurant takes us back in time with its antique columns, jharokhas, heavy doors with brass accessories and window panels sourced directly from the Shekhawati region, traditional drawings adorning the ceiling. gorgeous silver crockery that exude regality and Rajasthani folk music.

The thali was first populated with basics like Dal Panchmel, Masala Baati, Choorma and Palak Papdi Chaat. But before we could get to the savouries, the dining tradition of the hotel dictates that we begin on a sweet note with a Malai Sandwich. In a city dotted with Rajasthani restaurants, what sets this place apart is the authentic flavours (very similar to what we had tasted during our trip to the North Indian state). From the robust array of main courses, highlights include Paneer Lipatma. Panchamel Ki Subzi and the standout Pithore Ki Subzi - a dish sure to charm many Rajasthani food enthusiasts. The accompanying Bharwan Parantha and Bhedwai Puri perfectly complement these dishes. Between the Bajra Ki Khechadi and Methi Mangodi Ka Pulao, which were served next, the latter won our favour for its well-balanced combination of mangodi (dumpling) bites and fenugreek flavour. This royal feast concludes with the indulgent trio of Moong Dal Halwa, Kesariya Kulfi and a refreshing glass of Masala Chaas - a perfect ending to a memorable dining experience.

₹745 per person. At Indiranagar and JP Nagar.

email: srushti@newindianexpress.com