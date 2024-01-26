Here are five restaurants across the city that are celebrating the 75th Republic Day with tri-colour feasts

As the clock ticks towards January 26, 2024, Bengaluru eagerly prepares to celebrate India’s 75th Republic Day with feasts of flavours, honouring the momentous occasion when the Constitution of India took centrestage in 1950, ushering in a new era and bidding farewell to the Government of India Act (1935). On this diamond jubilee, join the culinary festivities across Bengaluru as five-star properties commemorate the event with specially curated brunches and tri-colour feasts.



Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Experience the patriotic symphony of flavours at The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric, hosting a five-day Republic Day special lunch and dinner that concludes on January 26. Spoiling both meat lovers and vegetarians with choice, the thali boasts Murgh Tikka, Tawa Machchi, Chicken Chettinad, Tarkari Gojju, Paneer Sagwala and Dal Makhani with Tandoori Roti. Conclude on a sweet note with Rajasthani Shrikhand or the timeless classic, Gulab Jamun. ₹1,399 onwards. Lunch: 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm & Dinner: 7.30 PM - 11 pm. At MG Road. +919591510193.

Hotel Royal Orchid

The chef at the property’s all-day dining restaurant, Limelight, has curated a jubilant feast with authentic flavours from all 28 states of India. From Hara Matar Ki Dhoka to Kumbhaniya Bhajiya, delight in the diversity of Veg Ponganalu and Cheesy Kadak Seekh. Savour regional gems like Mouradabadi Chicken Biryani and Jalandhari Rara Murgh for the main course. This gastronomic celebration at the hotel promises a tapestry of desi delights, a true homage to India’s rich culinary heritage. ₹1,800 onwards. 1 pm – 3.30 pm. At Domlur. +919902954007.

Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks

Head to this property located off the intermediate ring road to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence with an enticing culinary journey titled From Cart Wheel To Benz — The Evolution of Indian Cuisine. Crafting a scrumptious feast sprinkled with vibrant street food like Dal Pakwan, Teevan Mutton, Bhee Patata and regal delights such as Malabar Koon Fry and Arunachal Panch Tarkari Curry — the menu serves dishes inspired by the bustling streets of India and some of the royal kitchens across the country. ₹2,624 onwards. 12.30 pm – 4 pm. At Challaghatta. +917353759820.

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

JW Kitchen, the hotel’s all-day multicuisne restaurant, invites you to savour an exquisite Republic Day Brunch featuring a culinary journey across India. Indulge in Amritsari Chole Kulcha’s bold flavours, Kesari Paneer Tikka’s royal tribute and the fiery allure of Chicken 65. Explore regional delights like Chamba Fried Fish and Bedmi Poori with Aloo Sabzi. From the North Indian Butter Chicken to South’s Neer Dosa, each dish represents a region. Conclude with a patriotic dessert corner inspired by the tricolour, completing the celebration.₹3,200 onwards. 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road. +918884494037.



Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Dive into a delightful brunch experience at this hotel, where the menu highlights the best dishes from across India. Enjoy live stations like the Rajasthani Rasoi, Gujarati Farsan Station and Amchi Mumbai Corner. Explore mouthwatering options such as Awadhi Gosht, Tari Wale Chole, Kashmiri Bharwan Gucci, Kerala Fish Curry and more. Don’t miss out on the tempting dessert counter with seasonal favourites like the hot Gajar Halwa. ₹2,700 onwards. On till January 28, 12.30 pm – 4 pm. At Rajajinagar. +918042521000.



