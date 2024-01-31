Indulge in ‘gifts from the sea’ at this Marine Feastathon Festival at Absolute Barbeque

AB’s – Absolute Barbecues recently announced a seafood festival and our curiosity was piqued. We decided to head to the closest outlet (in Koramangala) and check out this Marine Feastathon for ourselves. Needless to say, the menu was interesting and, like always, what stood out was the speed at which the grilled options reached our table.

Fish cutlets

We started off with a Seafood Bisque that was interesting to say the least. With an almost miss-it-if-you-blink presence of the seafood broth and an absolute indification of all the flavours — this was a soup that was delicious but far removed from any bisque we’d ever tried. We quickly shifted focus to the skewers of Mangalorean Fish Tikka and Chilli Garlic Prawns that made it to the grill inlaid on our table — and they were delicious, perfectly cooked and the highlight of our meal. The restaurant should stick to barbecues as they’ve really figured it out and how!

Seafood grills at the festival

We were then served other starters, including Red Snapper Cubes Tossed and Fried Calamari — the latter of which far surpassed the confusion of flavours in the former. We then asked for a serving of Mangalorean Meen Gassi and the Mixed Mie Goreng — and both tasted pretty decent. The meen gassi experimented with fresh water fish and the mie goreng missed the flavoursome sauce that we usually expect it to have, but the simple Indian desserts that followed, made up for these petites faux pas.

Mangalorean Meen Gassi

The meal was an enjoyable one and absolute paisa vasool, especially since we drowned ourselves in virgin hot toddies and virgin mojitos, that complemented everything we ate. That the regular menu is pretty extensive and also features several other dishes and favourites, all available at this all-inclusive price, also makes this destination a superb deal for the gastronomically inclined.

Meal for two: INR 1,600 onwards. Ongoing. At all outlets.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal