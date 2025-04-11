9 Bengaluru food festivals celebrating New Year's flavours, from Easter brunches to Poila Boishakh feasts

With Easter and many traditional New Year celebrations like the Bengali New Year, Malayali New Year and Songkran coming up, it’s the perfect time to enjoy festive food. Across Bengaluru, hotels and restaurants are hosting special food festivals that bring the flavours of the season to life. From regional favourites to global treats, here are 9 food events you shouldn’t miss.
Thai tribute
Celebrate Thai New Year at Zen, Bengaluru, with a special Songkran menu. From Oom Gai and Peek Gai Tod Sam Rod to Pla and Yum Hed Thod Hem bold Thai flavours in a chic, pan-Asian , enjoy setting. This festive feast blends tradition with innovation, making Zen the perfect spot for a vibrant culinary escape. Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. On till April 19, 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. At The Leela Palace Bengaluru, Old Airport Road.
Bengali bites
Celebrate Poila Baisakh at Raj Pavilion, ITC Windsor Bengaluru, with a Bengali Food Pop-up. Curated by chef Purna Chandra Bera, the buffet features regional favourites like Chingri Macher Malai Curry, Luchi with Alur Dom, Metiabruz Mutton Biryani and classic sweets like Rosogolla and Ledikeni — offering a rich, flavourful journey through Bengal’s culinary heritage. INR 2,700 onwards. April 12 to 14, 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm. At Golf Course Road.
Wok wonders
Celebrate Poila Baisakh with Chowman’s special Bengali New Year feast, where Chinese cuisine gets a festive twist. Enjoy dine-in favourites like Fish in Mustard Sauce, Kolkata-style Chilli Chicken, Lobster Specials and more. This celebration blends bold flavours with the warmth of tradition for a truly memorable meal. INR 1,499 onwards. April 15, 12 pm to 10.30 pm. Across outlets.
Easter elegance
Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks invites guests to a heartwarming Easter celebration set against the city’s blooming trumpet trees. Enjoy a decadent brunch with asparagus tarts, roasted lamb, seasonal cocktails and whimsical desserts. With live music, kids’ egg hunts and cheerful vibes, it’s a festive Sunday for all — wrapped in spring’s prettiest pinks and the warmth of togetherness. INR 2,700 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Klinx, Challaghatta.
Sadya spread
Celebrate Vishu with Coracle at the Bangalore International Centre. This festive Kerala feast features over a dozen dishes served on a banana leaf, including avial, parippu, pineapple pachadi and chakka pradhaman. A tribute to abundance and renewal, this culinary experience brings the spirit of the Malayali New Year to Bengaluru. INR 1,750. April 13, 12 pm to 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm. At Domlur.
Boishakh bites
Celebrate Poila Boishakh with a Bengali feast featuring Kur Mure Dhoka Bhaja, Haanser Dimer Devil and Tok Jhal Misti Batabi Salad. Savour live counters with Loochi, Jhal Moori and mains like Shukto, Kosha Mangsho and Bhetki Macher Paturi. End with Mishti Doi and Sandesh. Curated by chef Tushar Kumar Das, this feast blends nostalgia and tradition. INR 2,700 onwards. April 13 to 15, 12.30 pm to 3 pm. At Challaghatta.
Pastel promises
Celebrate Easter at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru with a spring-inspired brunch featuring Blossom Greens, Spring Garden Frittata and Salmon Gravlax with Garlic Mashed Potatoes. Indulge in whimsical desserts like Carrot Ginger Cake and Gold Mango Basket. While adults sip bubbly, little ones can enjoy fun Easter activities — set against the blooming beauty of pink trumpet trees and festive cheer. INR 4,000 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Joyful journey
Celebrate Easter in grand style at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel with a lavish brunch at Feast, InAzia and Plunge. Curated by executive chef Hitesh Pant, the spread includes fresh seafood, premium cold cuts, sizzling grills, live chaat counters and indulgent desserts. With vibrant ambience and seasonal cheer, this Easter celebration promises joy, flavour and unforgettable memories for all. INR 2,699 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield.
Festive flavours
Celebrate Songkran at InAzia, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield with a special Thai menu by expat chef Rungtiwa Sorlae. Inspired by traditional recipes and modern flair, the dishes reflect Thailand’s festive spirit and rich flavours. Enjoy this vibrant culinary journey in a refined setting, offering a delicious glimpse into Thai culture and New Year traditions. Meal for two: INR 2,300. On till April 18, 6.30 pm to 11 pm. At Whitefield.