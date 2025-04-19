Hop into Easter with these 7 Bengaluru brunches and one delightful Mysuru pick

Blooming bites

Celebrate Easter Sunday with a festive brunch at Raj Pavilion, ITC Windsor. Enjoy Herb & Pistachio Chicken, Turkey carving, Easter desserts and kids’ activities like egg hunt and caricatures. INR 3,599 onwards. April 20, 12.30 to 4 pm. At Golf Course Road.

Easter euphoria

Treat yourself and family this Easter at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore. Immerse in Bengaluru Brasserie’s enchanting ambiance while enjoying an elaborate brunch of artisanal Easter breads, succulent roasted chicken and festive classics, celebrating timeless tradition, love and seasonal cheer. INR 1,999 onwards. April 20, 12 pm to 4 pm. At The Bengaluru Brasserie, MG Road.

Savour the season

Celebrate Easter at The Hebbal Café, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal. Executive chef Rajeev curates a festive brunch featuring succulent roast meats, exquisite egg delicacies, artisanal mocktails, live music and decadent sweets — a sophisticated culinary celebration perfect for family and friends. INR 2,199 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Nagawara.