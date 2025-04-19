Hop into Easter with these 7 Bengaluru brunches and one delightful Mysuru pick

Easter brings with it the perfect excuse to slow down and savour a hearty meal with loved ones. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional roast, a lavish buffet or creative seasonal specials, Bengaluru has you covered with a variety of brunches that celebrate the spirit of the day. And if you're up for a quick getaway, there's a charming option waiting in Mysuru too. Here are eight Easter brunches to check out this weekend.
Blooming bites
Celebrate Easter Sunday with a festive brunch at Raj Pavilion, ITC Windsor. Enjoy Herb & Pistachio Chicken, Turkey carving, Easter desserts and kids’ activities like egg hunt and caricatures. INR 3,599 onwards. April 20, 12.30 to 4 pm. At Golf Course Road.
Easter euphoria
Treat yourself and family this Easter at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore. Immerse in Bengaluru Brasserie’s enchanting ambiance while enjoying an elaborate brunch of artisanal Easter breads, succulent roasted chicken and festive classics, celebrating timeless tradition, love and seasonal cheer. INR 1,999 onwards. April 20, 12 pm to 4 pm. At The Bengaluru Brasserie, MG Road.
Savour the season
Celebrate Easter at The Hebbal Café, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal. Executive chef Rajeev curates a festive brunch featuring succulent roast meats, exquisite egg delicacies, artisanal mocktails, live music and decadent sweets — a sophisticated culinary celebration perfect for family and friends. INR 2,199 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Nagawara.
Ham away!
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway’s Feast invites you to a refined Easter Brunch. Relish spring vegetables, deviled eggs, pineapple-glazed ham, lamb leg and rich desserts. With live counters, themed décor and music, this celebration promises flavour, festivity and heartwarming moments. INR 2,899 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm. At Rajajinagar.
Joyous journey
Step into a soulful Easter celebration at Justbe by Nidhi Nahata. Enjoy a one-day buffet inspired by Dutch and French colonial flavours, featuring wholesome, preservative-free dishes rooted in Kerala and Pondicherry’s rich culinary heritage. INR 850 onwards. April 20, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Sadashiva Nagar.
Merry morsels
Savour Easter specials like Devilled Shrimp Tartlets, Quail Egg Salad, Egg Eclairs, Bon Bons and more at Citrus, The Leela Palace Bengaluru. Enjoy world cuisine, BBQ, biryani, egg hunts and treats. INR 4,250 onwards. April 20, 12.30 to 4 pm. At Old Airport Road.
Mysuru Special
Decadent delights
Celebrate Easter at La Uppu, Grand Mercure Mysore, with a decadent brunch by chef Pradip Kumar Pani. Enjoy Devilled Eggs, Hot Cross Buns, Grilled Chicken with Lemon-Thyme Jus and festive desserts like Egg Nest Cupcakes, Carrot Cake and more. INR 999 onwards. April 20, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Nelson Mandela Road.