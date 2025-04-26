Bengaluru’s dining scene heats up with seasonal menus, global chefs and tropical treats

From mango mania to royal feasts, Bengaluru’s culinary scene is brimming with flavour this April. Whether you’re in the mood for tropical desserts, curated cocktail nights or slow-cooked Awadhi indulgence, the city has something for every palate. Here’s a roundup of 10 delicious events and limited-edition menus you won’t want to miss this month.
Mango mania
Uru Brewpark rolls out its Summer Festive Menu, starring the king of fruits — mango! Dive into tropical treats like Mango Tango Bruschetta, Tropical Fire Wings, Mango Malabar Prawns Curry and desserts like Mango Bliss Sundaes and Sunkissed Mango Kulfi. It’s the perfect way to sip, savour and celebrate the season in style. INR 299 onwards. On till April 27, 11 am to 1 am. At JP Nagar.
Summer soirée
The Fatty Bao launches a mango-forward summer menu, blending tropical sweetness with bold Asian flavours. Highlights include Mango Avocado & Cream Cheese Sushi, classic mango cheesecake with coconut and refreshing Aam Panna-inspired cocktails and mocktails. This limited-edition spread brings a playful twist to seasonal favourites, offering a sunshine-filled culinary experience you won’t want to miss! INR 299 onwards. On till May 10, 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 10.30 pm. At Indiranagar.
Nawabi nostalgia
Riwaz at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore presents The Royal Awadhi Feast — a tribute to Lucknow’s Nawabi legacy. Curated by chefs Asif Qureshi and Imran Arif, the menu blends heirloom recipes with refined technique. From Bhatti Ki Kalmi to Noor Mahal Biryani and Balai Ka Tukda, this experience invites diners to savour regal richness, tradition and slow-cooked splendour. INR 4,500 onwards. On till April 26, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm. At Residency Road.
Flavour fusion
For one night only, celebrated foraged food maestro chef Mirko Febbrile of Somma, Singapore, brings a secret tasting menu to Bengaluru. Expect bold pairings like Milk-fed Lamb with Myrtle and Cherries, King Crab with Wild Garlic Quadretti and White Asparagus with Ricotta Forte. A rare chance to savour Puglia-inspired innovation with seasonal flair and masterful finesse. INR 10,500. April 26, 7 pm to 11 pm. At The Market, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, Residency Road.
Coorg calling
The Taste of Coorg is a three-day culinary festival bringing Kodava cuisine to Bengaluru. Set in Nandi Hills, the event features chef Shreyas KM from Coorg Marriott, offering bold, earthy flavours and a soulful showcase of traditional dishes in a serene, open-air setting. INR 2,300 onwards. April 25 to 27, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Terra, Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills.
Grand gourmets
Hamilton, a grand new cocktail bar in Whitefield, offers worldclass mixology and elevated dining in a stunning colonial-inspired space. The Moving Era cocktail menu takes guests on a historical journey with creations like Smoked Monarchy and Velvet Cabinet. Pair these with global small plates such as Chorizo-Filled Dates and Tandoori Prawn Tacos for a truly immersive experience. Meal for two: INR 2,200 onwards . At Whitefield.
Decadent desserts
Magnolia Bakery adds a tropical flair to summer with limited-edition mango desserts. Indulge in the decadent Mango Jamboree, creamy Mango Pudding Parfait layered with coconut cake and fresh mango and the classic Vanilla Cheesecake topped with vibrant mango compote. These refreshing treats blend rich textures and fruity flavours, making them perfect companions for the sunny season. INR 300 onwards. On till May. Across outlets.
Spirited affair
Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou’s pioneering speakeasy and #14 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars, takes over Loya at Taj West End, Bengaluru, for one exclusive night this April. Founder Bastien Giovanni presents a curated cocktail menu blending Cantonese flair with Indian ingredients, featuring creations like Porto Tonico, Cocotini and Hoji High. A one-of-a-kind evening of bold mixology awaits. INR 4,999 onwards. April 26, 7.30 pm. At Race Course Road.
Bold bites
Alba at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru presents a 4 Hands Culinary Pop-Up, where chef Christian Huber of JW Marriott Pune and chef Matteo Arvonio unite their distinct culinary styles. Experience the soulful simplicity of Alto Adige with dishes like saffron risotto and slow-cooked lamb shank, alongside chef Matteo’s bold creations like Polletto alla Diavola and Cavatelli con Porchetta. INR 4,500 onwards. April 25 and 26, 6.30 pm to 11 pm. April 27, 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 6.30 pm to 11 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Italian icon
Culinary maestro Massimo Bottura brings his iconic Osteria Francescana to Bengaluru for the first time with exclusive dinners at Le Cirque Signature, The Leela Palace Bengaluru. Experience bold Italian reinvention and Michelin-starred excellence. INR 50,000 onwards. April 25 and 26, At Old Airport Road.
