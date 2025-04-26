Bengaluru’s dining scene heats up with seasonal menus, global chefs and tropical treats

Summer soirée

The Fatty Bao launches a mango-forward summer menu, blending tropical sweetness with bold Asian flavours. Highlights include Mango Avocado & Cream Cheese Sushi, classic mango cheesecake with coconut and refreshing Aam Panna-inspired cocktails and mocktails. This limited-edition spread brings a playful twist to seasonal favourites, offering a sunshine-filled culinary experience you won’t want to miss! INR 299 onwards. On till May 10, 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 10.30 pm. At Indiranagar.

Nawabi nostalgia

Riwaz at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore presents The Royal Awadhi Feast — a tribute to Lucknow’s Nawabi legacy. Curated by chefs Asif Qureshi and Imran Arif, the menu blends heirloom recipes with refined technique. From Bhatti Ki Kalmi to Noor Mahal Biryani and Balai Ka Tukda, this experience invites diners to savour regal richness, tradition and slow-cooked splendour. INR 4,500 onwards. On till April 26, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm. At Residency Road.

Flavour fusion

For one night only, celebrated foraged food maestro chef Mirko Febbrile of Somma, Singapore, brings a secret tasting menu to Bengaluru. Expect bold pairings like Milk-fed Lamb with Myrtle and Cherries, King Crab with Wild Garlic Quadretti and White Asparagus with Ricotta Forte. A rare chance to savour Puglia-inspired innovation with seasonal flair and masterful finesse. INR 10,500. April 26, 7 pm to 11 pm. At The Market, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, Residency Road.