India International Coffee Festival returns to Bengaluru with its fifth edition

India International Coffee Festival (IICF) 2025, a multi-city event supported by the Coffee Board of India and presented by the Specialty Coffee Association of India (SCAI), is back for semi-finals and finals in Bengaluru. The festival unites top brewers and baristas of the country, including experts from global and regional café chains, all showcasing dynamic skills and innovation.

“ From a brewer’s and barista’s perspective, we’re hosting five different competitions at IICF 2025. Starting with the National Barista Championship, it was held for the first time across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. What makes this year special is the kind of participants we’re seeing. The Indian Filter Coffee Championship has also evolved this year. We’ve hosted it outside Bengaluru for the first time, with a round conducted in Coorg. Now, our finalists come from both Coorg and Bengaluru, which brings a richer regional representation,” begins festival curator Sreeram G.