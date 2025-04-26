India International Coffee Festival returns to Bengaluru with its fifth edition

India International Coffee Festival (IICF) 2025, a multi-city event supported by the Coffee Board of India and presented by the Specialty Coffee Association of India (SCAI), is back for semi-finals and finals in Bengaluru. The festival unites top brewers and baristas of the country, including experts from global and regional café chains, all showcasing dynamic skills and innovation.
“ From a brewer’s and barista’s perspective, we’re hosting five different competitions at IICF 2025. Starting with the National Barista Championship, it was held for the first time across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. What makes this year special is the kind of participants we’re seeing. The Indian Filter Coffee Championship has also evolved this year. We’ve hosted it outside Bengaluru for the first time, with a round conducted in Coorg. Now, our finalists come from both Coorg and Bengaluru, which brings a richer regional representation,” begins festival curator Sreeram G.
What's new this edition?
In addition to all the competitions, the festival boasts a special panel discussion aimed at enhancing the knowledge of baristas and enriching the experience of those planning to participate next year. Our favourite one is the panel titled Coffee Brewing with or without Technology, focusing on how to brew coffee both with and without the use of advanced gadgets.
With coffee, workshops, brew bars and everything coffee-related at the core of this event, IICF 2025 also introduces lifestyle elements, food stalls and a wide range of entertainment. These additions make the festival set to become the ultimate destination for coffee lovers, engaging a larger audience and transforming the coffee experience. “From coffee producers to equipment suppliers, IICF 2025 will cover the entire coffee lifecycle. This year, we’re also thrilled to welcome international participants from Brazil and Finland, making their debut at the event,” he shares.
IICF entertainment zone
If you’re planning to attend IICF, come with a strong appetite for coffee because every stall will have something unique and exceptional to offer. One of the highlights is the Specialty Coffee Association of India Pavilion, which will be hosting continuous workshops. These sessions are deeply engaging and a must-visit for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of coffee.
If you are here purely for entertainment purposes, then we suggest dropping by on April 26, as the festival will be brimming with live performances including an exciting blend of music, dance and cultural events. “The highlight of the event will be Kannada rapper and singer All OK, popularly known for tracks like Maryade Prashne, RCB Party Anthem and Mallige Hoova. The festival will also feature a range of dynamic performances, such as the traditional Dollu Kunitha, a puppet dance and Western Troupe Dance. Other exciting performances include Rangageethe and Samanvanya Tarangam,” he concludes.
₹250 onwards. April 25-27, 10 am onwards. At Chamara Vajra, Bellary Road.