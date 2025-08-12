Thirty years and still on top: The enduring charm of The 13th Floor

You know you’re in for something special when the first thing that catches your eye isn’t the cocktail menu, but the skyline. Perched high above the chaos of Bengaluru, The 13th Floor welcomes you with panoramic views of the city’s monsoon-drenched rooftops, as clouds roll in and the evening lights begin to flicker. It’s not just the altitude — it’s the atmosphere. And for an institution that’s been around for over three decades, there’s a surprising amount of warmth that greets you the moment you walk in.

Some of the staff have been here for over 20 years and it shows — not just in their efficiency, but in their quiet pride. We began our evening with two of their signature cocktails. The Bangkok Sour was a tropical, tongue-tingling blend of vodka, chilli, coconut, kaffir lime and lemongrass soda — equal parts refreshing and intriguing. The 13th Sin Martini stood out for its subtle complexity, with red plum and jalapeño bitters giving it just the right kick.

The menu of this old Bengaluru classic keeps on changing, keeping it refreshing for their loyal regulars. As we moved to the food, from the appetisers, the Akasaka Prawns — served in a cocktail glass, drenched in a spicy-tangy secret sauce — was hands-down the favourite, though the Wasabi Prawns gave it stiff competition. The much-recommended Kakori Kebab lived up to its Lucknowi heritage — tender, fragrant and soft enough to melt without resistance. Arcot Mutton Chops, rich with ghee and slow-cooked to perfection, was another highlight.