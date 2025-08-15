This Burmese restaurant opens a brand new outlet in Bellandur, Bengaluru

So, we dined in reverse order this time. And since we were here to unwind on a Sunday night, we wanted to indulge in something very sinful, so we opted for a slice of the seven-layer Celebration Cake with lush chocolate and silky ganache, served alongside tart cherry sorbet and a gooey chocolate pour. Although our trip was already made worth it, we knew our hunger needed to be satisfied with more dishes. We first cleansed our palate with the woody notes of their in-house Smokey Oolong Kombucha.

After a short break, we slurped on a bowl of creamy Corn And Shiitake Soup paired with Sunflower Leaves & Crispy Wheat Flakes Salad. We rounded up the meal with Grilled Sticky Rice stuffed with Tangy Spring Vegetables wrapped in banana leaf and served with kaffir lime sauce. It couldn’t have been a more perfect three-course meal!

Meal for two: ₹2,000 onwards. At Sarjapur Road.