This Burmese restaurant opens a brand new outlet in Bellandur, Bengaluru

While the Bellandur location is new, Burma Burma has had a presence in Bengaluru since 2018. Since last year, we have seen the brand rapidly expanding across the city, hunting for happening places to set up shop at and their latest destination? Bellandur's rapidly expanding new lifestyle destination! This award-winning Burmese specialty vegetarian restaurant has opened a new outlet in The Bay, Ecoworld — Brookfield Properties’ flagship F&B district.
Designed by Minnie Bhatt Design, the 90-seater restaurant draws inspiration from iconic Burmese festivals that take place in Myanmar. Think traditional carnivals such as the Kyaukse Elephant Dance and Taunggyi Hot Air Balloon Festival. The interiors reflect a thoughtful blend of traditional motifs, vibrant hues and handcrafted elements, brought to life across three distinct dining zones — an alfresco area featuring the umbrella-covered booths, indoor seating with a tea bar and a private dining room.
No, the pretty aesthetics and their signature dish are not the only reasons that motivated us to travel across town. Burma Burma has also launched a new dessert menu, The Sweet Life, which features seven allnew, eggless plated desserts. The menu — featuring sweet treats like Street Style Burmese Falooda, Gooey Malt Cake and Apple and Hazelnut Crumble — was crafted in collaboration with award-winning pastry chef Vinesh Johny and draws inspiration from Burmese orchards and markets.
So, we dined in reverse order this time. And since we were here to unwind on a Sunday night, we wanted to indulge in something very sinful, so we opted for a slice of the seven-layer Celebration Cake with lush chocolate and silky ganache, served alongside tart cherry sorbet and a gooey chocolate pour. Although our trip was already made worth it, we knew our hunger needed to be satisfied with more dishes. We first cleansed our palate with the woody notes of their in-house Smokey Oolong Kombucha.
After a short break, we slurped on a bowl of creamy Corn And Shiitake Soup paired with Sunflower Leaves & Crispy Wheat Flakes Salad. We rounded up the meal with Grilled Sticky Rice stuffed with Tangy Spring Vegetables wrapped in banana leaf and served with kaffir lime sauce. It couldn’t have been a more perfect three-course meal!
Meal for two: ₹2,000 onwards. At Sarjapur Road.
