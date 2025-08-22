Inspired by Bodhidharman, the menu at this Bengaluru diner, impresses

How often do you sit down to a meal that doubles up as a history lesson? At Mahjong Room, Welcomhotel ITC Hotels, Richmond Road), the chefs have dreamt up a menu inspired by a 5th-century Tamil prince who supposedly carried Buddhism all the way to China. Lofty concept, yes — but surprisingly, they’ve pulled it off with charm and flavour.
The journey began with a bite-sized amuse bouche: a Caramelised Lotus Puff Seed. A dainty crunch that felt like a nod to the lotus, a motif running through the prince’s travels eastward. Then came the familiar hug of Hot and Sour Soup — nothing avant-garde here, but comforting, like an old friend reminding you why Indo-Chinese food became such a beloved staple in India.
Small plates arrived with the usual suspects: Crispy Sweet and Sour Lotus Stem and Vegetable Dumplings. Tasty, yes, but we were on the verge of yawning — until the larger plates swept in and changed the game entirely. Suddenly the table was groaning under Five Treasure Vegetables, Water Chestnut with Asian Greens, Steamed Song of the Sea, Mud Pot Braised Lamb, Mamallapuram-style Veg Noodles and Blue Pea Sticky Rice wrapped in a lotus leaf. Quite the spread!
The lamb, slow-braised till buttery soft, was a highlight, rich and earthy against the clean, delicate flavours of the fish-forward Steamed Song of the Sea. The Five Treasure Vegetables were crisp, colourful and surprisingly addictive, while the Mamallapuram Noodles made for a clever, nostalgic nod to the prince’s roots. And that sticky rice? Utterly stunning — fragrant, vibrant blue and presented like a gift to unwrap. Easily the dish of the night.
Dessert, a Toffee Fruit Sundae, was playful and sweet, though a touch overshadowed by the grandeur of what came before. Still, it rounded things off with a satisfying crunch.
Meal for two: INR 2,300 onwards. At Richmond Road.
