This new cafe in Bengaluru's Indiranagar proves healthy food can be delicious

Accented in décor with earthy motifs like the recurrent imagery of a flavour or leaf across its walls, tables and even lamp shades, Flax was a comfortable, elegant and cosy choice for a Saturday brunch.

The idea of rooted everyday wellness was reflected during our meal seamlessly. Take, for example, the Classic Roasted Roulade. With its slow-roasted stuffed chicken roulade, the dukkah-spiced vegetables added some additional nourishment that provided an earthy and toasty flavour. Served with mashed potatoes and a garden greens salad in addition to the creamy mushroom sauce, this felt like a brilliant round-up of flavours, healthier ingredients and cooking techniques.

Another dish we must highlight is the Savoury Green Moong Pancake; essentially their version of the traditional pesarattu. Served with fresh tomato chutney and ginger dips, we couldn’t get enough of the lentil-forward, spicy yet pungent, subtly nutty and mildly creamy flavour notes. The occasional surprise of fresh ginger in its fillings, along with a healthy dip into the chutney, really hit the spot for us.

Moving on, the Red Rice Poha was another flavour-packed dish. The portions seemed quite overwhelming, but upon finishing it, all that we felt was satisfied, not full, just happy. Summer Refresh Salad had a fun mix of some interesting ingredients — carrot, cranberry, pomegranate, hydroponic greens, quinoa, feta cheese, roasted almonds and flax seeds and was topped off in a fresh and delicious tasting zesty citrus dressing. We also cannot help but highlight how good the Classic Thai Green Curry was. Warm, welcoming and replete with creamy goodness, this paired brilliantly with brown rice.