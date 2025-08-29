This is your guide to the ongoing and upcoming Bengaluru food festivals

Yet again this weekend, Bengaluru’s dining scene comes alive with vibrant flavours and unique experiences. From millet-forward spreads and comforting monsoon classics, to Thai pop-ups and Burmese tea traditions — there’s something for every palate. With ongoing and upcoming Bengaluru food festivals, it’s time to explore and savour the city’s best bites.
Onam offerings
Celebrate Onam at Terra, Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills, with a special thali by chef Rajiv. Enjoy Kerala classics like Kozhi Milagu Varuval and Alleppey Fish Curry, with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. A festive dining experience blending tradition, flavour and the spirit of chingam. INR 1,600 onwards. September 1 to 6, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Devanahalli.
Monsoon munchies
As rain falls over Bengaluru, Mykos unveils its debut Monsoon Menu — an ode to comfort and nostalgia. Enjoy warming soups, crispy bites like Stuffed Paneer Pakora and sweet treats like baked Gulab Jamun with Gajar Ka Halwa. Cosy up on the rooftop and savour familiar flavours made for rainy days. Meal for two: INR 2,400 onwards. On till September 30. At Bannerghatta Road.
Thai treasures
This August, InAzia at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield hosts a Thai pop-up by chefs Rungtiwa Sorlae and Bongkot Sabpong. Expect vibrant street-style starters, soulful crab curry, wok-tossed mains and nostalgic Thai desserts. A flavour-packed journey through Thailand’s culinary contrasts, blending tradition and innovation in every bite. On till August 31, 12 pm to 3 pm and 6.30 pm to 11 pm. At Whitefield
Chaat calling
Tijouri at Radisson Blu Atria presents High Chaat, a weekend special celebrating India’s favourite street food with a sparkling twist. Enjoy chaat classics like Dahi Bara Aloo Dum Ghugni, Samosa Chaat and Mini Bhature Chhole, perfectly paired with bubbly. End on sweet notes of Besan Halwa and Firni. INR 1,800 onwards. August 30 and 31, 5.30 pm. At Palace Road.
Naati nostalgia
Nati Republic brings the rustic flavours of Kannada villages to Bengaluru. Savour traditional veg thalis with Ragi Balls, Avarebele Kurma and Appala or indulge in Naati Specials like Naati Koli Saaru, Chicken Chops and Kheema Balls. Authentic spices, home-cooked techniques and comforting local favourites create a true taste of Karnataka. Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. At New BEL Road.
Millet magic
Celebrate the season of millets this August at The Verandah, Grand Mercure Bangalore, with the Wholesome Super Grains Spread. Enjoy millet-forward dishes like Foxtail Millet Tikki, Kodo Millet Biryani and Ragi Chocolate Tart. A healthful, indulgent menu that showcases the rich flavours and benefits of ancient super grains. Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. On till August 31. At Koramangala.
Snack stories
Kesariya Snacks presents the Mathura Chaat Festival, celebrating authentic North Indian street foods. Savour favourites like Chole Papdi Chaat, Matar Chaat, Aloo Chaat and Urad Dal Pakodi Chaat, all prepared with traditional recipes and fresh ingredients. Experience the vibrant, bustling flavours of Mathura’s streets in every bite. On till September 7, 12 pm to 10 pm. At Indiranagar.
Tea traditions
Burma Burma presents From Burma, With Tea — a Burmese Tea Shop experience. Enjoy rich pulled teas, spicy bites and comforting shared plates inspired by Yangon’s vibrant tea culture. Sip on Creamy Bagan Tea, snack on dumplings and end with Tea Shop Toast. Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. September 1 to 30. Across outlets.
Smoky showcase
Crackle Kitchen introduces The Sunday Pitmaster, a fire-led dining ritual celebrating the art of slow roasting. The first edition, 11 Shades of Smoke, is an 11-course feast curated with chef Karthik Shanker, featuring a bold exploration of charred vegetables, smoked meats and deep, layered flavours in a produce-first experience. INR 5,000 onwards. August 31, 12 pm onwards. At Indiranagar.
Regimental Zaika at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield is a Sunday brunch series inspired by the regimental kitchens of India. Relish dishes like Kosha Mangsho, Nawabi Murgh Handi and Kothamalli Meen Kulambu — each rooted in regional pride and military tradition. This is a flavourful tribute to India’s culinary and cultural unity. INR 2,600 onwards. August 31, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Whitefield.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so