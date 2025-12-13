MasterChef Kenneth Gopinath's Dakshin pop-up dazzles Whitefield with reimagined South Indian flavours

Cold weather, a breeze across our face and a burning need to warm ourselves led us to Barbeque Nation, Nexus Shantiniketan, Whitefield. At this point, the only thing that could warm our heart and soul was some good old South Indian cuisine, and that was exactly what we stumbled upon! Dakshin: Flavours Reimagined, a South Indian fusion pop-up, curated by MasterChef India’s Kenneth Gopinath.

Surrounded by people holding on to warm soup bowls and scarfing down the food infused with South Indian cuisine, we made our way to the table hoping to partake in their specially curated menu. With a coal pit in the middle of the table and a supply of food being served, we started our journey of reimagining South Indian cuisine.

The first dish was Kaal Soup Wonton Bowl Military Hotel Style, perfect for warming our stomach! The soup was infused with grounded coriander leaves, which were added to the broth to bring out its distinct taste notes. Following the soup, we were given an array of starters, each bringing out taste notes that would make a grown woman drool! We were served two shawarma pockets — Paneer and Chicken — both infused with hints of Mangalore coconut, aiming to transport us to the coastal city through their flavour. With the pockets stored safely in our stomach, we moved on to the next dish, Chicken Chettinad Pepper Dry with Truffle Twist. The dish was a blend of strong masala and spices paired delicately with truffle oil, bringing out a subtle umami flavour. No doubt, the dish was quickly sent into our stomach to keep the shawarma pockets company!