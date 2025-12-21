PastForward: Chef Abhijit Saha on Bengaluru's early culinary identity

Founder and managing director of Ace Hospitality & Consulting, chef Abhijit Saha, stands as one of Bengaluru’s most influential and visionary figures in contemporary gastronomy, blending creativity with deep respect for culinary tradition. He has shaped the city’s food culture over three decades, earning both national acclaim and international recognition for his innovative approach to flavour and dining experiences with ventures such as Caperberry and Fava in Bengaluru and Michelin-recommended SAHA in Singapore’s National Gallery in the early 2000’s.
Looking back at the past, Abhjit offers some exciting insights for our readers, “today, people have become far more adventurous, largely because of the sheer variety that is now available. There are many more young and professionally trained chefs who have opened their own outlets and unlike earlier, you no longer need to launch a very large establishment. The city now offers a mix of small spaces, medium-sized spaces and very large ones too, which means that even those with modest capital can start a restaurant. A lot of younger entrepreneurs have opened places that specialise in a handful of unique dishes and I think that is a significant shift, because in India, the expectation has traditionally been a long, extensive menu. Now, there are restaurants and cafés with very concise menus focused on doing one thing particularly well. The diversity of cuisines has also increased noticeably, with many more culinary traditions finding a place in the city,” he begins.
From dining at legendary eateries to high-end restaurants and surprisingly great popups to ordering in from newly established cloud-kitchens, the way Bengaluru dines has tremendously changed over the past decade and a half.
“People sometimes choose convenience and at other times they choose dining out as a lifestyle choice, a for m of entertainment or simply a way to meet friends and family. It really depends on your purpose at that moment. If you want to grab a quick lunch, you may not want to go to a restaurant unless you have a business meeting or are meeting someone socially. Today, it’s all about the options and the convenience available to customers. While food delivery platforms have certainly increased convenience, they have also affected sustainable practices in dining. The freshness and quality of food from some cloud kitchens can also be questionable at times, so we need to be mindful of maintaining a balance. As long as traffic and the stress of city life continue to rise, there will always be a strong market for food delivery. At the same time, restaurants remain an essential part of our lifestyle,” he assures
Beyond the kitchen, chef Abhijeet is a sought-after authority in F&B consultancy, leading food development at Bengaluru Airport and sharing his expertise on platforms such as MasterChef India. In 2025, he returned to his Italian roots with the launch of Rosmarino, a cosy trattoria in Bengaluru that showcases Southern Italian cuisine with his signature finesse. And we ask him, why certain cuisines never go out of style.
“Of course, Korean food has become very popular and I believe it is here to stay. What we’re seeing now is only the tip of the iceberg, much like when Japanese cuisine entered India around twenty years ago. Today, many Japanese dishes have become widely known and are easily available. Korean cuisine is on a similar path and its presence will only grow. I also believe we will soon see the evolution of Latin American cuisine. It is certainly poised to be the next major trend, whether it’s cuisine from Peru, Chile, Argentina or Brazil, Latin American food is definitely waiting in the wings,” he forecasts.
