Dine into the New Year with loved ones at these 6 five-star hotels in Bengaluru!

As we bid farewell to 2025, Bengaluru’s culinary scene comes alive with a wide array of extravagant New Year-themed dinners and brunches hosted across the city’s finest restaurants and luxurious five-star hotels. From New Year’s Eve dinners featuring a variety of cuisines from around the world to brunches including chef-curated gourmet specials, these offer the perfect opportunity to savour the holiday spirit with your loved ones...
As this year’s calendar edges toward its final evening, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru prepares to welcome the New Year with Panache, its White New Year’s Eve celebration, now in its 13th year. A long-standing city favourite, Panache anchors a wider set of celebrations across the hotel, bringing together music, fashion, dining and open-air settings for the night. Enjoy The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner in the banquet space or a leisurely New Year Brunch at Spice Terrace. ₹4,000 onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Step into the New Year with flair at Radisson Blu Hotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, where the evening unfolds at Shao, the specialty restaurant boasting an Asian menu. Saffron, on the other hand, brings the rugged charm of the North West Frontier cuisine and Mélange promises contemporary western favourites, familiar Indian comforts and plates designed for leisurely festive meals. ₹2,500 onwards. At Outer Ring Road.
As the year turns, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks offers a New Year’s Eve celebration anchored by two distinct dining destinations — DYN and Seta. The former moves across cuisines, from perfectly charred tandoori paneer and contemporary sliders at the live grill to fragrant saffron biryani; while the latter sets the scene for wok-tossed Asian favourites. Festivities continue on the first day of the year, with a brunch spread at DYN, curated to deliver a celebratory and flavour-packed experience. ₹4,999 onwards. At Challaghatta.
Loya, Taj West End, Bengaluru is serving specially curated New Year’s Eve Dinner and New Year Lunch menus, designed to take you on a journey through regional flavours, slow cooking techniques and cherished recipes passed down through generations. Start your celebration with flavour-packed appetisers like the live Muradabadi Dal Ki Chaat, the crisp and aromatic Karare Kathal Ke Kebab or Gosht Ke Lazeez Pasliyan. ₹6,500 onwards. At Race Course Road.
Bid farewell to 2025 and welcome the New Year with a feast for the senses. Oberoi Bengaluru’s master chefs are at work at their alfresco kitchens. Hear the crackle of live grills and the thrum of music while you inhale the fragrances of traditional roast meats, Italian classics and North Indian cuisine as you take in the sparkle of starry night skies reflected in your glass of bubbly. From The Polo Club and Lapis to Wabi-Sabi and Rim Nam, the brunch and dinner options are aplenty. ₹6,800 onwards. At MG Road
Shangri-La Bengaluru welcomes 2026 with a range of New Year celebrations across the hotel, from vibrant New Year’s Eve dinners with live music and rooftop views to a relaxed New Year’s Day brunch across Caprese, Ssaffron and Yataii — each offering its own thoughtfully curated set menu and engaging live counters. At b Café, ring in New Year’s Eve 2026 with a global feast showcasing the finest flavours of the season. ₹4,000 onwards. At Palace Road.
