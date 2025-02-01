These culinary spots in Bengaluru will surely hit the right spot to satisfy your cravings

This week, we have shortlisted seven gastronomic experiences from hotels and restaurants; for brunches and dinners that cover almost all cuisines. Some of the dishes you should look out for include Lumpia rolls, Kozhi Varutha Curry, Chicken Wellington, Limoncello Spritz, Strawberry Cheesecake Brownie and lots more.
Dali & Gala
To all the cocktail enthusiasts in town, this art-driven cocktail bar offers a selection of unique and creative delicacies you won’t want to miss. The bar menu features standout drinks such as Phone Sex, Two Sides and The Elephant Paloma. Complement your drinks with their delectable Burmese cuisine, including the Pomelo Salad served in house-made crackers, Pickled Tea Leaf Salad, Fried Rice, Mala Shan Gaw Noodles and so much more. Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Museum Road.
Radisson Blu Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
For those seeking the ultimate blend of a culinary and beverage experience, head to Marquis, the hotel’s club for their The Liquid Brunch. The menu features a curated selection of fresh salads and starters such as Lumpia Rolls, Jalapeño Cheese Poppers, Fish Koliwada; and for the main course, you can savour classics like Subz Dum Biryani, Murgh Dum Biryani, Kadai Paneer and Kozhi Varutha Curry, complemented by steamed rice and freshly prepared tawa parathas. Pair your meal with their crafted cocktails, including the zero-proof Rose Spritzer and Lavender Dream. INR 1,199 onwards. Every Sunday, 12 pm to 4 pm. At Marathahalli.
Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills
If you head to Nandi Hills this weekend, make sure to visit Terra, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant, hosting a Paw-fect pet brunch. While your furry companion enjoys engaging activities and a specially curated menu just for them, you can indulge in a wide array of culinary delights, including global cuisines and live stations, such as a special South Indian appam station and a chaat counter. INR 2,500 onwards. January 2, 12.30 pm. At Devanahalli.
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore
Experience an exclusive chef pop-up for lunch or dinner at The Market, the global cuisine restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton. Chef Adai Abu, a renowned culinary artist, brings the rich diversity of Levantine flavours to the table, featuring dishes such as Chicken Wellington — succulent chicken wrapped in golden puff pastry; Kousa Mahshi, a traditional stuffed zucchini and dish; Mansaf, a traditional lamb dish served with aromatic rice. Be sure to complement your meal with their mezze platters, fresh salads and indulgent desserts. Meal for two: INR 4,500 February 2 to 10. 12.30 pm onwards. At Residency Road.
The Park Bangalore
Italia, the hotel’s fine Italian dining introduces India’s first Cicchetti bar where one can experience the authentic flavours and spirit of Venice. The cocktail menu features the Grapefruit & Limoncello Spritz blending homemade Grapefruit Bitters with Limoncello and Prosecco, the Cucumber & Mint Spritz, a mix of vodka, Prosecco, fresh cucumber and mint and the Cold Brew Spritz pairing the bittersweet notes of Campari and Prosecco. While you sip into these indulgences, you can try an assortment of Bruschetta, Smoked Salmon, Risotto Milanese al Tartufo, Pappardelle Con Crema di Funghi Porcini and end your meal with some delights like Tiramisu or Affogato al Caffè. Meal for two: INR 2,500. At MG Road.
BLR Brewing Co.
While you’re sipping and savouring the delicacies at BLR Brewing Co., pair your meal with sweet delights from Lagom Pâtisserie. Indulge in decadent cheesecakes, creamy éclairs and delicious Swiss rolls, along with their signature bakes like the Strawberry Cheesecake Brownie, Sticky Toffee Pudding infused with the rich flavours of dates and toffee sauce; and their famous Swiss roll made with warm rum, zesty orange and rich chocolate, all perfectly intertwined. INR 200 onwards. January 31 to February 2. At Whitefield.
JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa
This luxury hotel presents the JW Garden Soirée, an exclusive dining experience at Truffle & Co, promoting organic, seasonal produce, including a variety of herbs and vegetables. Their dinner menu features a curated seven-course sit-down dinner. Pair your meal with their fine wines and a blend of jazz. INR 5,500 onwards. January 31, 7.30 pm. At Devanahalli.
Written by: Rakshitha B