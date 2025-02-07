Bengaluru meets the heart of Kolkata and North Indian cuisines in this popular new spot recently opened in JP Nagar

Stepping into the joint felt like walking into a love letter to Kolkata. Murals celebrating the city’s vibrant, multifaceted culture adorned the walls. The city’s football culture (people adorned in the colours of clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal), the bright neon lights of Trincas (a popular legacy eatery in Kolkata), and the majestic Howrah Bridge arching over the Hooghly—all lovingly recreated—evoked emotions associated with the City of Joy.

But the ambience is just the appetiser. The real test, of course, was the food. The menu was a reflection of North Indian diversity. We started with the dish everyone was raving about: the Wasabi Jhalmuri. Think of it as a bhel puri with a kick — the wasabi added a surprising zing that woke up our taste buds and prepped us for the feast ahead. A fun twist on the traditional Bhel Muri (as it is called in Kolkata), this starter was snappy and zingy and got us to a tantalising ‘chaat’ — we mean ‘start.’ Next up was the Angare Kebab. While the name packed a punch of heat and flavour, we felt the dish fell a bit under expectation. Chicken stuffed inside a boiled egg sounded intriguing, but the smoky, spicy notes we craved were rather muted. The Murgh Rozali Kebab, on the other hand, was oh-so-good with the juicy chicken breast bites filled with a meaty and chewy filling of chicken gizzards.