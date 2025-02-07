Check out this ongoing Chinese New Year menu in Bengaluru

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel is hosting a Lunar New Year pop-up at Inazia, its award-winning restaurant. This exclusive three-day event features chef Katherine Lim, who brings her mastery of Modern Hakka Chinese Cuisine to Bengaluru. The menu honours tradition while embracing contemporary culinary techniques. To experience the bold and comforting flavours of the Hakka cuisine, we made our way to the restaurant to see what chef Katherine had in store for us.
We began with the 8 Treasure Soup, which was rich and soothing. With subtle flavours, we couldn’t have asked for a better start. The soup is traditionally made with a mix of eight carefully selected ingredients, each symbolising prosperity, health and good fortune.
Next up, was the Paper-Wrapped Chicken. This dish was one of the standouts, showcasing tender, well-marinated chicken encased in parchment. The wrapping technique made sure that the meat remained succulent, absorbing the rich blend of soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger and aromatic spices.
The Sesame Prawn Toast, which came next, was a perfect balance of texture and taste. Featuring a generous prawn mousse spread over golden, deep-fried bread and coated with a crunchy sesame crust, each bite was crunchy and succulent. The delicate umami of the prawns, paired with the nutty aroma of toasted sesame seeds, made it a treat in itself.
This was followed by the Hakka Moon Fan, a comforting and hearty rice dish, which had perfectly steamed rice layered with tender meats, seafood and seasonal vegetables, all in an aromatic sauce. This is a staple in Hakka cuisine and the dish embodies warmth, generosity and home-style cooking.
Our meal came to a close with Sesame Balls. These golden, deep-fried rice balls were coated in fragrant sesame seeds, giving them a nutty crunch. Inside, the luscious filling of black sesame paste provided a smooth contrast to the crisp exterior. Served alongside a scoop of vanilla ice cream, the dessert tasted even better with it.
INR 3,500 onwards. On till February 8. Lunch and Dinner. At Whitefield.
