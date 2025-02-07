Check out this ongoing Chinese New Year menu in Bengaluru

We began with the 8 Treasure Soup, which was rich and soothing. With subtle flavours, we couldn’t have asked for a better start. The soup is traditionally made with a mix of eight carefully selected ingredients, each symbolising prosperity, health and good fortune.

Next up, was the Paper-Wrapped Chicken. This dish was one of the standouts, showcasing tender, well-marinated chicken encased in parchment. The wrapping technique made sure that the meat remained succulent, absorbing the rich blend of soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger and aromatic spices.

The Sesame Prawn Toast, which came next, was a perfect balance of texture and taste. Featuring a generous prawn mousse spread over golden, deep-fried bread and coated with a crunchy sesame crust, each bite was crunchy and succulent. The delicate umami of the prawns, paired with the nutty aroma of toasted sesame seeds, made it a treat in itself.