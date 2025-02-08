This newly revamped restaurant in Bengaluru has a new menu which aims to impress

In a city like Bengaluru where new restaurants open up almost everyday, it takes something special to make the cut and establish your business as a favourite. Very few restaurants have been able to do that and imagine being one of the best for years. Olive Beach in Wood Street is a perfect example of such a legacy. This renowned Mediterranean restaurant is known for its delightful ambience and exquisite cuisine. The establishment turned 19 recently and with it introduced a new menu, cocktails and a new look. The refreshed interiors enhance its signature Mediterranean charm. In line with evolving culinary trends and preferences, the updated menu introduces innovative dishes while retaining beloved classics, ensuring loyal diners continue to return for more. When we got to know about this new menu and the relaunched version of Olive Beach, we couldn’t hold our excitement and headed there to try what was new on offer.
We began with Bloody Mary Ann and Bombay Orange. The former was their take on the classic Bloody Mary with vodka, clarified tomato water, habanero chilli shrub and finished off with carbonated water. If you are someone who likes a savoury drink, this should be your choice. As for the Bombay Orange, it had celery gin, smoked paprika and sea salt. This drink had an earthy fragrance. We paired the drinks with Baked Brie and Chicken Meatballs. The Baked Brie was a balance of creamy, crunchy, sweet, savoury and tangy elements. The brie was creamy and rich while the walnut and garlic gremolata added a crunchy texture to the dish. The chicken meatballs were mildly spiced and served on a spread of garlic toum with marinated olives and a sumac-spiced couscous salad. The toum — a whipped garlic sauce, added a light and fluffy texture to the dish.
The House-Cured Salmon Tartare, which came next to our table, was rich and had delicious earthy notes. The salmon was creamy, with the kokum, pickled onions and capers adding a fresh, acidic punch to the dish. Served along with nigellasesame crackers, the nutty and crispy notes enhanced the dish even further.
Our dessert for the night was the classic Tiramisu. This dessert, combining tiramisu’s creamy, coffee-soaked richness with crisp bomboloni, bold coffee macaron, boozy bourbon cream, sweet caramel popcorn and refreshing coffee ice cream was balanced and was definitely indulgent.
Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. At Wood Street.
