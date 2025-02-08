This newly revamped restaurant in Bengaluru has a new menu which aims to impress

In a city like Bengaluru where new restaurants open up almost everyday, it takes something special to make the cut and establish your business as a favourite. Very few restaurants have been able to do that and imagine being one of the best for years. Olive Beach in Wood Street is a perfect example of such a legacy. This renowned Mediterranean restaurant is known for its delightful ambience and exquisite cuisine. The establishment turned 19 recently and with it introduced a new menu, cocktails and a new look. The refreshed interiors enhance its signature Mediterranean charm. In line with evolving culinary trends and preferences, the updated menu introduces innovative dishes while retaining beloved classics, ensuring loyal diners continue to return for more. When we got to know about this new menu and the relaunched version of Olive Beach, we couldn’t hold our excitement and headed there to try what was new on offer.