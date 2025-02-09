Smoor introduces a non-alcoholic range of desserts inspired by three of Baileys

What happens when the world’s most loved cream liqueur flavours inspire a master chocolatier? You get a delicious array of non-alcoholic treats — the Baileys x Smoor Dessert Collection. Offering a range of chocolate shots, signature desserts, chocolate bars and a cake, these creations reimagine classic flavours like Classic Cream, Creamy Berries and Sea Salt Caramel with a Baileys-inspired twist.
We couldn’t resist diving headfirst into this chocolate wonderland, so we made our way to Smoor’s Lavelle Road outlet for an evening of sweet surprises. Upon arrival, we were welcomed with the Creamy Berries Chocolate Bar — decoratively placed at our designated seats. Crafted from premium dark chocolate and infused with strawberry flavour, the bar delivered a lingering similar richness to that of Baileys.
Without further adieu, a host of delicacies were brought before us, sliced, served to our liking and placed aside because we had to take the Sea Salt Caramel Shots first, not the kind you think though! Imagine tiny golden shots caramel with a hint of sea salt, infused with Baileys flavour and encased in layers of Smoor’s premium dark and white couverture chocolate balls. Better yet, each shot offered a luxurious burst of sweet and salty flavours and textures.
The desserts that followed were nothing short of spectacular. First, we sampled the star of the collection: Hazelnut Chocolate Cake. This nutty, creamy and decadent multi-layered dish serves chocolate and vanilla sponge soaked in Irish cream-inspired flavours, a creamy whipped topping and smooth milk chocolate ganache, all crowned with hazelnut pieces.
The Strawberry & Pistachio Tart however was the most subtle of them all. This treat combined a buttery tart base with an infused pistachio sponge and crunch and a creamy strawberry filling. But the true showstopper for us all was the Espresso Bomb. Living up to its name, this dessert was an explosion of flavours. A chocolate sponge base topped with a smooth coffee mousse delivered a taste experience so intense, that it left us thinking about how the robust coffee and whiskey-inspired notes provided a heady, intoxicating finish.
₹295 onwards. Across outlets.