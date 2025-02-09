Smoor introduces a non-alcoholic range of desserts inspired by three of Baileys

What happens when the world’s most loved cream liqueur flavours inspire a master chocolatier? You get a delicious array of non-alcoholic treats — the Baileys x Smoor Dessert Collection. Offering a range of chocolate shots, signature desserts, chocolate bars and a cake, these creations reimagine classic flavours like Classic Cream, Creamy Berries and Sea Salt Caramel with a Baileys-inspired twist.

We couldn’t resist diving headfirst into this chocolate wonderland, so we made our way to Smoor’s Lavelle Road outlet for an evening of sweet surprises. Upon arrival, we were welcomed with the Creamy Berries Chocolate Bar — decoratively placed at our designated seats. Crafted from premium dark chocolate and infused with strawberry flavour, the bar delivered a lingering similar richness to that of Baileys.