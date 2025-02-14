10 five star hotels in Bengaluru offering romantic Valentine's Day dinner options

Valentine’s Day here — a time to celebrate love and create cherished memories. This week, we have curated a selection of 10 dining destinations housed in five start hotels from across the city, perfect for candlelit dinners and romantic brunches.
Create unforgettable memories with your other half this Valentine’s Day at The Bengaluru Brasserie, the hotel’s fine dining restaurant. Start your evening with a romantic dinner featuring a delectable four-course set menu, curated to cherish the moment. ₹3,699 onwards. 7 pm. At MG Road.
This Valentine’s, experience their themed 1882 bistro, where colonial charm meets modern luxury, at 1882, the hotel’s café. Begin your evening with specially crafted cocktails and an elegant dinner buffet featuring a curated menu that sets the perfect tone for the night. ₹1,950 onwards. At Whitefield.
It’s the day you show how much you love your other half. Pamper your sweetheart with a romantic date by the pool at Seta, an Asian restaurant at the hotel, complemented by live romantic music that captures the essence of your meal. ₹8,000 onwards. 6 pm onwards. At Challaghatta.
This hotel offers a Valentine’s Soirée at its dining destinations, Cabana and ush. Immerse yourself in the celebration of love with a dinner featuring a selection of dishes that blend flavours and culinary artistry. If you have a sweet tooth, head to Cinnamon, the hotel’s café, which offers a selection of desserts, including heart-shaped cakes, artisanal cakes and much more. ₹3,000 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At Race Course Road.
This hotel invites you and your partner to embark on an indulging culinary journey at Feast, the hotel’s dining destination. With a curated menu for the Valentine’s dinner buffet, indulge in an array of desserts and attractive live counters. ₹1,399 onwards. 7 pm. At Whitefield.
As the evening ticks to the end of the day, let the romance bloom by the shimmering poolside at Neer, the hotel’s South Indian dining. As you set past the evening, delve into a culinary feast starting with Sathamudhu, a warm Tamil broth and crispy Kashuvandi Kapalandi fritters, perfectly paired with Mango Yoghurt. For the main course, embrace the southern comfort with Mangalorean Sannas & Chickpea Stew, mouthwatering Travancore Biryani and so much more to devour. ₹8,000 onwards. 7pm. At Nagavara.
This is the day to cherish with your other half and it should be done right! Immerse yourself in romance this Valentine’s Day with an intimate dinner at the Persian Terrace, featuring a specially crafted five-course menu paired with sparkling wine, all set to the backdrop of live music that captures the mood. Enjoy a delightful brunch at Feast or Horizon, the hotel’s dining restaurants or if you’re looking forward to dancing the night away, High Ultra Lounge is the perfect place for a romantic escape. ₹2,599 onwards. At Rajajinagar.
Spend your evening in a magical yet simple romantic setting at The Hebbal Café, the hotel’s dining restaurant. As part of the Valentine’s special, enjoy a dinner with a curated menu featuring delectable cuisine and themed décor, all with live music that sets the perfect tone for your special evening. Meal for two: ₹3,999 onwards. 7 pm. At Hebbal.
This hotel invites you to celebrate Valentine’s Day by savouring indulgent delights alongside exciting activities. Dine at M Café, the hotel’s exquisite restaurant, featuring chocolatedipped strawberries and artisanal heart-shaped desserts, along with a chef-curated menu that includes Grilled Asparagus, Chicken Galantine and Pan-Seared Fish with Mousseline Sauce. ₹2,800 onwards. 7 pm. At Whitefield.
The hotel unveils a series of exclusive Valentine’s Day celebrations throughout this month. Their restaurants — B-Café, Shang Palace, Caprese, Yataii and Ssaffron have Valentine’s Day themed dinners, each crafted to satisfy every palate. ₹6,999 onwards. At Palace Road.