10 five star hotels in Bengaluru offering romantic Valentine's Day dinner options

This is the day to cherish with your other half and it should be done right! Immerse yourself in romance this Valentine’s Day with an intimate dinner at the Persian Terrace, featuring a specially crafted five-course menu paired with sparkling wine, all set to the backdrop of live music that captures the mood. Enjoy a delightful brunch at Feast or Horizon, the hotel’s dining restaurants or if you’re looking forward to dancing the night away, High Ultra Lounge is the perfect place for a romantic escape. ₹2,599 onwards. At Rajajinagar.