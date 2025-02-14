Here are 9 luxury hotels in Bengaluru for a romantic date this Valentine's weekend

If you planning add a luxe touch to your dates, we have curated a selection of nine luxury dining destinations from across the city, perfect for candlelit dinners and romantic brunches.
Why expect less when you can explore an array of cuisines at oya, the hotel’s dining destination, this Valentine’s? mbark on this romantic journey starting with Gajar Ka Ark, a Himalayan entil Soup, Kachalu Ki Chaat and Kauni Ke Kebab. The main course offers sumptuous delights such as Kale Chane Ka Khatta, Kafuli Saag, Attari Murgh, slowcooked Dhanaulti Meat and Muj Gaad, which you can pair with freshly baked Malera Roti, Gola Paratha or Missi Roti. nd your meal on a sweet note with comforting treats like Gud Ke Maan or warm Jhangore Ki Kheer. Meal for two: ₹8,500 onwards. At Race Course Road.
Witness the timeless love in the air as you begin your culinary journey with their Crispy Wasabi Vegetable Tempura or an irresistible pull-apart cottage cheese creation. For the main course, treat yourself to their KentuckyStyle Fried Chicken, Mustard-Baked Fish or Fragrant Herbal Pilaf, paired with freshly baked breads. Meal for two: ₹14,000. 7 pm onwards. At Golf Course Road,
This hotel offers a curated set of Valentine’s Day celebrations at its dining venues that you wouldn’t want to miss. Visit ast, the hotel’s Asian restaurant, offering a variety of cuisines for dinner, including Korean, Japanese and Cantonese. While you’re at the hotel, also visit Aaleeshan, the fine dining restaurant, for a five-course aphrodisiac menu paired with their finest Aaleeshan Reserve Merlot or unlimited handcrafted cocktails. Meal for two : ₹10,999 onwards. 7 pm. At Devanahalli.
This hotel is all set to celebrate love with an enchanting evening of romantic dining and culinary experiences at its dining destinations — Tiamo, Caraway Kitchen, Indian Durbar and Mikusu. Indulge in a luxurious five-course set menu, a lavish buffet featuring themed selections, a thoughtfully curated five-course menu with rich Indian flavours and an exquisite pan-Asian menu, respectively — all complemented by a romantic atmosphere. ₹8,000 onwards. At Kensington Road.
Valentine’s is all about bespoke experiences with your other half. This hotel lets you enjoy an elegant evening at its dining destinations — The Market, offering a four-course gourmet menu; The Lantern, the hotel’s Chinese restaurant with a specially curated menu; and Izu, where you can indulge in a custom omakase experience — all accompanied by live music to make this day truly special. Meal for two: ₹4,000. 7 pm onwards. At Residency Road.
The luxury hotel’s special Valentine’s Day packages feature various set and buffet menus across Citrus, ZLB23, Le Cirque Signature, Jamavar and Zen and also special arrangements by the poolside that come with gift hampers. ₹4,000 onwards. At Old Airport Road.
This hotel invites you and your partner to indulge in a luxurious experience with a specially curated menu for Valentine’s. Spend your evening at the hotel’s sumptuous dining restaurants — Lotus Pavilion and Cubbon Pavilion, for either a brunch or dinner buffet or Cajsa for dinner, featuring an exclusive tasting menu with nine courses showcasing global gastronomy. ₹2,500 onwards. 12.30 pm onwards. At Residency Road.
As Valentine’s is a day all about you and your other half, immerse yourself in culinary artistry to create an unforgettable evening. Celebrate the occasion at JW Kitchen or Spice Terrace, the hotel’s fine dining restaurants, offering a lavish spread of delightful delicacies and a candlelight concert paired with a four-course menu, respectively. ₹4,000 onwards. 7 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
While you spend your evening under a magical starlit sky, enjoying live music and engaging couple’s games, you wouldn’t want to miss out on an exquisite Valentine’s dinner. From decadent appetisers to indulgent mains and handcrafted desserts, each dish is designed to tantalise your palate. ₹5,000 onwards. 7 pm. At Navrathna Agrahara Village.