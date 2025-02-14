Here are 9 luxury hotels in Bengaluru for a romantic date this Valentine's weekend

Why expect less when you can explore an array of cuisines at oya, the hotel’s dining destination, this Valentine’s? mbark on this romantic journey starting with Gajar Ka Ark, a Himalayan entil Soup, Kachalu Ki Chaat and Kauni Ke Kebab. The main course offers sumptuous delights such as Kale Chane Ka Khatta, Kafuli Saag, Attari Murgh, slowcooked Dhanaulti Meat and Muj Gaad, which you can pair with freshly baked Malera Roti, Gola Paratha or Missi Roti. nd your meal on a sweet note with comforting treats like Gud Ke Maan or warm Jhangore Ki Kheer. Meal for two: ₹8,500 onwards. At Race Course Road.