Seven Asian restaurants in Bengaluru for a perfect Valentine's date

This Valentine’s Day, skip the usual and indulge in a romantic culinary journey through the rich flavors of Asia. Whether it’s the comforting embrace of a steaming bowl of ramen, the delicate artistry of sushi or the bold spices of a sizzling stir-fry, an intimate dinner at an Asian restaurant promises a unique and unforgettable experience. With warm ambiance, exquisite flavors, and a touch of adventure, it's the perfect way to celebrate love — one delicious bite at a time.
Whether it’s your first date or a casual Valentine’s dinner, a candlelight setting never fails to express love. With a uniquely curated menu and a wide array of dishes, capture moments that will last forever. Complement your meal with an exquisite bottle of wine and a decadent cake to make your sweet moment even sweeter. Meal for two : `3,999. 6 pm onwards. At Kasturba Road.
Imagine a date at this 69-seater art-driven bar where every corner tells a story of love, adultery and artistic passion when paired with Burmese bites alongside drinks like Phone Sex and Two Sidds. Meal for two: `2,000 onwards. At Museum Road.
This luxury pan-Asian culinary destination has a special Valentine’s Day menu featuring delicacies like Blushing Beetroot & Goat Cheese Dumpling, Lover’s Maki Roll, Truffleinfused Turnip Cake, Tofu & Eggplant in Szechuan Love Sauce and lots more. `1,999 onwards. At Phoenix Mall Of Asia and Phoenix Marketcity.
This Michelin-starred dim sum teahouse invites couples to indulge in an exquisite Valentine’s Day experience. Offering an intimate setting, guests can savour a specially curated menu featuring signature dim sum, indulgent wok dishes and decadent desserts, paired with handcrafted cocktails. Meal for two: `2,500 onwards. At 1MG Lido Mall, MG Road.
Romance blooms at Foo! Pamper your loved one and yourself in Valentine’s specials, from the decadent Raspberry Romance dessert to crafted cocktails like In a Pickle and Twilight Plum. Also, relish sweet indulgences like Chandon paired with chocolate-coated strawberries. `850 onwards. On till February 16.
Love blossoms poolside in all shapes and forms this Valentine’s Day at The Lotus Oriental. Enjoy a curated 6-course pan-Asian meal by chef Shishir this Valentine’s Day. This meal, curated from the heart, is sure to win you over as you spend a loving day with your partner relishing authentic Asian flavours. Meal for two: `7,000. February 14. At The Leela Bhartiya City, Thanisandra Main Road.
This Valentine’s Day, Asian fine-dining restaurant Koko offers a romantic six-course dinner — Indulge In Love. The dinner will feature handcrafted cocktails like the Amour Rouge and Sakura Sky, along with exquisite dishes like Koko Signature Tender Coconut Carpaccio, Edamame Truffle Money Bag, Hamachi Carpaccio and Peking Duck. Meal for two: `8,000 onwards. On till February 16. At Old Airport Road.