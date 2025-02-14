Six romantic dining spots in Bengaluru for a perfect Valentine’s Day

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

This hotel is hosting an unforgettable Valentine’s Day celebration by offering three distinct dining experiences for couples seeking a romantic evening.You can choose a lavish buffet featuring gourmet Indian and international cuisine at Asia Alive or have a rooftop dining experience with a curated multi-course menu, live saxophone music and stunning city views at Spot 360. You can also choose a refined à la carte selection of tapas and signature dishes at Tapeo. You will surely be spoiled with choice. INR 4,500 onwards (Asia Alive), 7 pm to 11 pm. INR 6,000 onwards (Spot 360), 7 pm to 11 pm. INR 3,000 onwards (Tapeo) 12 pm to 12 am. At Sarjapur Main Road.