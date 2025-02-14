Six romantic dining spots in Bengaluru for a perfect Valentine’s Day

A great meal is the perfect way to celebrate love and Bengaluru has no shortage of romantic dining options. Whether you want a peaceful garden setting, a lively rooftop or an intimate fine-dining experience, these six spots will make your Valentine’s Day truly special.
Aquash
The stars will shine bright for you and your partner at Aquash this Valentine’s, as you dine under them, having an unforgettable experience. Indulge in a special menu featuring Dilkhush Kebab and Dil Ruba Biryani, plus love-themed cocktails like Rose Petals Martini. Meal for two: INR 9,999 onwards. At Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru, Bellary Road.
Italia
Romance ‘a la Italiana’ at Italia, this Valentine’s. Share Cicchetti boards, handmade pasta and signature spritzes in a charming Venetian-inspired setting. Share stories, memories and conversations as soft Italian jazz sets the mood, making it a special day! Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. At The Park Bangalore, MG Road.
Justbe by Nidhi Nahata
This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love and togetherness at this plant-based vegetarian restaurant. Indulge in a curated 5-course experience that takes you on a culinary journey across the globe. INR 1,000 onwards. 7 pm. At Sadashiva Nagar.
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
This hotel is hosting an unforgettable Valentine’s Day celebration by offering three distinct dining experiences for couples seeking a romantic evening.You can choose a lavish buffet featuring gourmet Indian and international cuisine at Asia Alive or have a rooftop dining experience with a curated multi-course menu, live saxophone music and stunning city views at Spot 360. You can also choose a refined à la carte selection of tapas and signature dishes at Tapeo. You will surely be spoiled with choice. INR 4,500 onwards (Asia Alive), 7 pm to 11 pm. INR 6,000 onwards (Spot 360), 7 pm to 11 pm. INR 3,000 onwards (Tapeo) 12 pm to 12 am. At Sarjapur Main Road.
Maize & Malt
Celebrate love at Maize & Malt with rose décor, candlelit tables and live music. Enjoy a bottle of sparkling wine, gourmet dishes like Shahi Love Kofta and Butter Garlic Scallops and desserts like Raspberry Rose Panna Cotta. Sip on signature cocktails, making it a romantic evening to remember. INR 1,000 onwards. 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm and 9 pm to 12 am. At Krishnarajapuram.
Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE
This Valentine’s Day, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru invites guests to celebrate love with exclusive experiences. Enjoy the World Tour Dinner at CUR8, set in charming private pergolas and tents in the ribbon garden, offering a romantic culinary voyage. For an intimate rooftop experience, Love at 21st Floor at Far & East presents a private dining affair at the hotel’s elegant Asian Brasserie, where breathtaking views set the perfect stage for romance. INR 18,000 onwards (CUR8). INR 30,000 onwards (Far & East). At Bellary Road.