Taste the flavours of pastoral communities in this special menu in Bengaluru!

As soon as we heard the names of the dishes, we were sold. This unique menu is deeply rooted in the food traditions of pastoral communities like the Kadugolla shepherds, the Lambani tribe and other nomadic groups. It offers a rare insight into their sustainable, hyperlocal and resourceful cuisines — a true culinary experience you won’t find elsewhere.
While the full menu is available at the Utsav venue, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) in Nagarbhavi; Trippy Goat Café & Wine Bar is offering a selection of dishes at their Hatworks Boulevard outlet on Cunningham Road for two consecutive weekends. We were fortunate enough to try two of these rustic yet flavoursome dishes last weekend and encourage you to partake in these offerings, this weekend.
First, we sampled the Kadugolla Special Sopposa — a wholesome mix of seasonal greens and curry leaves served with traditional red rice or millet roti. The flavours were subtle, yet perfectly balanced. The mutton was tender and beautifully cooked and we haven’t tasted anything like it in ages. The simple ingredients, combined with the addition of, surprisingly, milk, really brought the dish together.
Next, we tried the Kaado with Goat Milk Ghee and were impressed by how something so simple could be so delightful. It may be too sweet for some, but the dessert highlights flavours and how! The widespread presence of similar treats across India, enjoyed by people from all walks of life makes it instantly likeable and it was served with ripe banana slices, which added an interesting dimension to the flavour.
The menu also features a Rustic Mutton Saloi — a Lambani community favourite, slow-cooked with green chilies and millets — and a Street-style Kaladi Pav, featuring Kashmir’s legendary cheese with fiery green chili thecha, which we didn’t get to taste but have heard rave reviews about. Also, don’t miss out on the Laapsi with Cardamom & Nuts, which we’re also told is absolutely delightful. Try it this weekend, as this limited menu may not return soon! If you’re at IGNCA, also don’t miss out on the Paneer Burjee & Green Pea Sandwich with Pullikulam Paneer from Madurai.
Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. At Cunningham Road.
