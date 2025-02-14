Taste the flavours of pastoral communities in this special menu in Bengaluru!

The menu also features a Rustic Mutton Saloi — a Lambani community favourite, slow-cooked with green chilies and millets — and a Street-style Kaladi Pav, featuring Kashmir’s legendary cheese with fiery green chili thecha, which we didn’t get to taste but have heard rave reviews about. Also, don’t miss out on the Laapsi with Cardamom & Nuts, which we’re also told is absolutely delightful. Try it this weekend, as this limited menu may not return soon! If you’re at IGNCA, also don’t miss out on the Paneer Burjee & Green Pea Sandwich with Pullikulam Paneer from Madurai.

Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. At Cunningham Road.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal