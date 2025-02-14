This weekend breakfast menu in Bengaluru is worth every penny!

Muro on Museum Road is definitely known for its amazing bar takeovers and chic and cozy, intimate setting. But lately, the talk of the town has been their Asian-inspired weekend breakfast menu which is all the hype. On a Saturday morning, we decided to kiss goodbye to the idea of waking up late and headed to Muro to check out whether the buzz was worth it. By the time we finished our breakfast, we were left with just one thought — it was!
We started off with the Chicken Satay Danish, which was a fusion of Southeast Asian and European flavours. It featured a flaky, buttery Danish pastry paired with a rich, spiced chicken satay filling. The dish was a balance of savoury, slightly sweet and umami flavours and we couldn’t have asked for a better start.
Moving on, we had the star of the breakfast — Crab Omelette. Fluffy, buttery eggs with the delicate sweetness of fresh crab meat, this was as heavenly as it could get. The crab meat was so fresh and delicate, as if it would just melt in your mouth. With a hint of spice along with the buttery flavours, it really didn’t take us long to lick our plates clean.
In between, we also ordered the Wild Honey Iced Latte, which was smooth and creamy. The bold flavours of espresso paired really well with the floral sweetness of wild honey. It was indeed quite refreshing. As part of the mains, we decided to go with the Khao Man Gai, a Thai take on Hainanese Chicken Rice. If you are looking for something homely and comforting, this should be your choice. Featuring tender chicken, with subtly seasoned fragrant rice, cooked in chicken fat; this dish was savoury and slightly tangy — very satisfying. We ended our meal with the Basque Cheesecake, which had a rich, creamy interior with a slightly caramelised, bittersweet top. It was less sweet as compared to traditional cheesecakes and we absolutely loved that!
Meal for two: INR 1,400 onwards. At Museum Road.