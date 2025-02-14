This weekend breakfast menu in Bengaluru is worth every penny!

In between, we also ordered the Wild Honey Iced Latte, which was smooth and creamy. The bold flavours of espresso paired really well with the floral sweetness of wild honey. It was indeed quite refreshing. As part of the mains, we decided to go with the Khao Man Gai, a Thai take on Hainanese Chicken Rice. If you are looking for something homely and comforting, this should be your choice. Featuring tender chicken, with subtly seasoned fragrant rice, cooked in chicken fat; this dish was savoury and slightly tangy — very satisfying. We ended our meal with the Basque Cheesecake, which had a rich, creamy interior with a slightly caramelised, bittersweet top. It was less sweet as compared to traditional cheesecakes and we absolutely loved that!

Meal for two: INR 1,400 onwards. At Museum Road.