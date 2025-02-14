Valentine’s Day gifting: Thoughtful ideas to celebrate love in Bengaluru
Valentine’s Day is all about love and the perfect gift makes it even more special. Whether it’s chocolates, flowers, or something unique, a thoughtful gift shows how much you care. From classic romantic gestures to creative surprises, here are three gifting options in Bengaluru for your loved ones.
Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates
Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates celebrates Valentine’s Day with its Elements Reimagined collection, inspired by nature’s five elements—Earth, Air, Water, Space and Fire. These handcrafted chocolate pralines blend classic techniques with modern craftsmanship, offering a rich, multi-sensory experience. Perfect for gifting, this luxury collection adds a touch of indulgence to the season of love. INR 795 onwards. Available online and across outlets.
Anand Sweets
Celebrate love with Anand Sweets’ Mohabbat ka Sharbat, a delightful blend of chilled milk, fragrant rose syrup, and sweet watermelon chunks. Inspired by Delhi’s historic charm, this refreshing drink offers a taste of tradition and romance. Perfect for gifting or personal indulgence, it’s a timeless treat that captures the essence of affection in every sip. INR 100. Across outlets.
Mad Over Donuts
This Valentine’s Day, Mad Over Donuts unveils Pookie Berry & Pookie Peri, a duo celebrating the magic of opposites. Pookie Berry is a sweet delight with strawberry custard and pink chocolate, while Pookie Peri brings a fiery twist with peri-peri glaze. For variety lovers, MOD also offers heart-shaped Valentine’s Bites — perfect for sharing love! INR 142 onwards. Available online and across outlets.