Where to dine this Valentine's Day: 10 best restaurants in Bengaluru

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to enjoy a romantic meal with your special someone. Whether you want a cosy café, a rooftop with a view or a fine-dining experience, here are 10 Bengaluru restaurants that set the mood for love.
Magnolia Bakery
Their limited-edition Valentine’s Day specials are designed to celebrate love in all its forms. The collection includes Strawberry Jamboree, Truffle Cupcake, Floral Cupcakes, ChocolateCovered Strawberry Brownie Bites and Mini Cakes. INR 220 onwards. On till February 16. Across outlets.
Third Wave Coffee
Bring back your coffee memories while expressing love through them as Third Wave Coffee brews romance with a Heart-Crafted selection featuring Choco Caramel Frappe, Choco Caramel Latte and Iced Choco Caramel Latte. Don’t forget to indulge in scrumptious delights like Red Velvet Cake, Strawberry Cheesecake and Red Velvet Cookies as you turn this coffee date into a moment of reminiscing. INR 175 onwards. Across outlets.
Chowman
If you and your partner are craving Chinese delicacies, this is the perfect time to seize the chance for a candlelight dinner. Indulge in classics like Manchow Soup, Chilli Garlic Noodles, Kung Pao Veg and Chicken with Cashew Nuts & Dry Chilli. As you conclude this scrumptious meal, don’t forget to try the Classic Brownie. INR 499 onwards. Across outlets.
Daysie
Tantalise your palate with an evening of romance at Daysie. Begin your night with a special menu featuring starters such as Roasted Pepper Soup served with Focaccia toast, Strawberry and Brie Vol-au-Vent and Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings. Moving on to the main course, choose from dishes like Ruby and Rosemary Risotto, decadent Crab and Ricotta Ravioli, Ricotta-Stuffed Chicken Breast with Pink Polenta and much more. INR 250 onwards. On till February 16. At RR Nagar.
Suzy Q
While you let the music take over your soul, don’t forget to indulge in all the specially curated delicacies for Valentine’s Day. Begin your culinary journey with starters like Fiery Love Cigars and the Cupid Cauliflower Bowl. Explore their mains, including Velvet Bliss Paneer or Basil Fried Rice. INR 325 onwards. On till February 16. At Queens Road.
Toscano
This Italian dining experience offers an exquisite Valentine’s-themed dinner that artfully balances traditional Italian flavours. Begin with the Valentine Salad and Carrot & Leek Soup. When it comes to the main course, pasta isn’t just a choice — it’s a must-try! Indulge in their innovative Beetroot & Ricotta Gnocchi or Bucatini Lamb Bolognese. Savour a lavish array of dishes, including Bacon-Wrapped Grilled Chicken Leg, Turkey Piccata, Baked Maple-Glazed Cod Fish and much more. INR 335 onwards. 7pm. Across outlets.
Smoke House Deli
With a specially curated menu for the day of love, indulge in a wide range of dishes, including Creamy Burrata with Balsamic Red Grapes & Fresh Strawberry Compote, Linguine with Seared Lobster Tail and Brown Butter Sauce and Harissa Braised Chicken with Corn Mash, with much more to explore. Meal for two: INR 2,000. On till February 26. At Lavelle Road.
The Reservoire
Embrace the essence of romance with this gourmet culinary menu, featuring dishes that express love, such as Strawberry, Rocket Lettuce & Quinoa Bowl with Feta, Pickled Devilled Eggs with Cheese Crackers, Cream Cheese Dumpling Hearts, Marry Me Chicken and much more. INR 1,300 onwards. On till February 17. At Indiranagar.
PizzaExpress
Spend your romantic dinner at this charming Italian Pizzeria and café, where artistry meets flavour. Relish in their HeartShaped Doughballs, making their annual return — perfectly baked and topped with olive oil and a hint of rosemary — served with three signature dips: Basil Pesto, Pesto Rosso and Garlic Butter. Pair these with their all-new Naples-style pizza for an unforgettable dining experience. INR 200 onwards. On till February 16. Across outlets.
Boss Burger
Don’t hold back your cravings while romance takes over the day! Check out this delicious outlet, known for its bold and juicy indulgence. For the ultimate burger experience, savour the Tenderloin Smash, Lamb Smash or Peri-Peri Grilled Chicken Burger — each featuring a seared patty with a crispy crust and juicy centre. INR 200 onwards. Across outlets.