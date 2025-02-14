Where to dine this Valentine's Day: 10 best restaurants in Bengaluru

Daysie

Tantalise your palate with an evening of romance at Daysie. Begin your night with a special menu featuring starters such as Roasted Pepper Soup served with Focaccia toast, Strawberry and Brie Vol-au-Vent and Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings. Moving on to the main course, choose from dishes like Ruby and Rosemary Risotto, decadent Crab and Ricotta Ravioli, Ricotta-Stuffed Chicken Breast with Pink Polenta and much more. INR 250 onwards. On till February 16. At RR Nagar.