Check out these eight upcoming and ongoing food festival across Bengaluru

Ramen revolution

Experience the rich and diverse world of ramen at The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru at the ongoing The Ramen Bowl Festival. On offer are a variety of vegetarian alongside non-vegetarian favourites like options like Miso Seitan and Tantan Bowl, Kuro Buta and Aka Kaisen. Each bowl features authentic broths and customisable toppings, offering guests a flavourful journey through both traditional and contemporary ramen creations. INR 1,250 onwards. February 28, 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. On till At The Lotus Oriental, Thanisandra Main Road.