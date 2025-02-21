Check out these eight upcoming and ongoing food festival across Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s vibrant food scene is about to get even more exciting with a series of upcoming food festivals offering rich, and diverse culinary experiences. From Kerala’s nostalgic bread and stew to royal Mughlai flavours and more — these festivals promise a delightful journey through authentic tastes and regional delicacies. Don’t miss out on these gastronomic adventures!
Mughlai magic
Experience the grandeur of Mughlai cuisine at The Leela Bhartiya City. Curated by MasterChef Farman Ali, this menu revives pre-partition flavours with slow-cooked dishes, aromatic spices and premium ingredients. A refined take on royal feasts, balancing tradition with health-conscious dining. The menu includes Murgh-e-Firdaus, Murgh Chutney Tikka, Pasand Seekh Kebab, Murgh Methi and so much more! Meal for two: INR 4,000 onwards. At Falak, Thanisandra Main Road.
Comforting flavours
Journey back to cherished Malayali food memories with chef Tresa Francis’ upcoming pop-up A Weekend of Nostalgia: Bread & Stew. Savour traditional Kerala delicacies such as Mutton Stew with Freshly Baked Bread, Prawn Moilee with French Rolls, Vegetable Stew with Bread Slices and Chicken Roast with Bread and lots more. INR 250. February 22 and 23, 11 am to 9 pm. At Coracle, Domlur.
Sindhi sizzle
Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel presents an exclusive Sindhi Food Festival at Lush, curated by chef Deepa Chauhan, a celebrated custodian of Sindhi cuisine. Enjoy authentic dishes like Sindhi Kadhi Chawal, Ambh Khichni and Dal Pakwan, meticulously crafted to offer the rich, soulful flavours of Sindhi cooking in a refined and elegant setting. A unique culinary journey awaits! INR 2,499 onwards. On till February 21, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Race Course Road.
Frontier flavours
Embark on a culinary journey through the ancient Silk Road with a special menu inspired by the bold flavours of the Northwest Frontier. Savour dishes like Gosht Ki Haleem with Sheermal, Nihari with Taftaan and an array of kebabs and winter greens. A meticulously crafted experience celebrating rich, slow-cooked delicacies and royal Mughal influences. INR 2,899 onwards. On till February 28, 12.30 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar.
Ramen revolution
Experience the rich and diverse world of ramen at The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru at the ongoing The Ramen Bowl Festival. On offer are a variety of vegetarian alongside non-vegetarian favourites like options like Miso Seitan and Tantan Bowl, Kuro Buta and Aka Kaisen. Each bowl features authentic broths and customisable toppings, offering guests a flavourful journey through both traditional and contemporary ramen creations. INR 1,250 onwards. February 28, 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. On till At The Lotus Oriental, Thanisandra Main Road.
Riches of Rajasthan
ITC Gardenia’s Cubbon Pavilion invites you to a Rajasthani Food Festival, celebrating the bold spices and royal flavours of Rajasthan. Indulge in Dal Baati Churma, Laal Maas, Gatte Ki Sabzi and traditional sweets like Malpua and Ghewar. Immerse yourself in the grandeur of Rajasthan with vibrant décor and authentic hospitality. INR 3,000 onwards. On till February 27, 7 pm to 11.30 pm. At Residency Road.
Coastal cravings
Escape to Mulberry Shades Bengaluru, Nandi Hills, for a leisurely Sunday brunch with breathtaking views. Join in for a delightful Coastal Indian Brunch that brings the flavours of India’s expansive coastline to life. Indulge in succulent seafood grills, traditional appams paired with fragrant Meen curry, crispy Kothu Paratha and Kolkata-style rolls. Each dish showcases the spices, textures and regional specialties of India’s coastal regions, offering a truly immersive and flavourful dining experience. INR 2,500 onwards. February 23, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Terra, Devanahalli.
