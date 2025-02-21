Discover flavours of Assam through an exciting Assamese food fest happening at this North Bengaluru property

We began our culinary journey with the refreshing Bihu Bloom mocktail. Imagine chilled Assam tea infused with crisp apple juice and a hint of warm cinnamon — a perfect aperitif! This delightful drink perfectly complemented the array of appetizers that followed. The Til Diya Chicken and Kasakolor Chap were the perfect start to our Assamese adventure. The Til Diya Chicken, bursting with flavour, featured tender chicken coated in a rich black sesame seed paste and aromatic spices — comfort food at its finest! Paired with the til chutney or the Bamboo shoot pickle, it was simply divine. The Kasakolor Chap, crispy raw banana croquettes, offered a delightful vegetarian option, their crunchy texture and subtle flavours enhanced by the fresh pineapple chutney.

Our next stop was the main course, where authentic Axomiya dishes took centre stage. The non-vegetarian section buzzed as diners clamoured for the renowned Baanh Gaj Diya Gahori and Haanh Kumura. The first dish, a pork gravy curry, soothed us with its piping-hot gravy and firm pork pieces. The dish was blended with the exotic flavours of bamboo shoot and a tad bit of Ghost Chilli, enhancing the overall aroma of the spices and their earthy flavours. The Haanh Kumura, a celebratory dish, showcased succulent duck meat beautifully complemented by the sweetness of ash gourd and the warmth of black pepper.