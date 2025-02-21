Discover flavours of Assam through an exciting Assamese food fest happening at this North Bengaluru property

Celebrating culinary heritage doesn’t come better than this. As part of their Mahir-e-Pakwan food fest series, which started in 2024, F5, the restaurant at Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru has introduced a fresh new edition called Axomiya Pakghor. From the fiery kick of bhut jolokia (ghost pepper) to the charming décor featuring traditional japi hats, the festival immerses you in the authentic Axomiya spirit. Chef Kashmiri Nath, a Guwahati native, has curated a buffet menu that truly celebrates her homeland.
We began our culinary journey with the refreshing Bihu Bloom mocktail. Imagine chilled Assam tea infused with crisp apple juice and a hint of warm cinnamon — a perfect aperitif! This delightful drink perfectly complemented the array of appetizers that followed. The Til Diya Chicken and Kasakolor Chap were the perfect start to our Assamese adventure. The Til Diya Chicken, bursting with flavour, featured tender chicken coated in a rich black sesame seed paste and aromatic spices — comfort food at its finest! Paired with the til chutney or the Bamboo shoot pickle, it was simply divine. The Kasakolor Chap, crispy raw banana croquettes, offered a delightful vegetarian option, their crunchy texture and subtle flavours enhanced by the fresh pineapple chutney.
Our next stop was the main course, where authentic Axomiya dishes took centre stage. The non-vegetarian section buzzed as diners clamoured for the renowned Baanh Gaj Diya Gahori and Haanh Kumura. The first dish, a pork gravy curry, soothed us with its piping-hot gravy and firm pork pieces. The dish was blended with the exotic flavours of bamboo shoot and a tad bit of Ghost Chilli, enhancing the overall aroma of the spices and their earthy flavours. The Haanh Kumura, a celebratory dish, showcased succulent duck meat beautifully complemented by the sweetness of ash gourd and the warmth of black pepper.
Just when we thought we’d found our favourites, the Doi Kukura Kurma (chicken cooked in curd and onions) and Maas Xoriyah Diya (fish in mustard sauce) stole the show. These dishes, prepared with a home-style touch, showcased the authentic textures and flavours of Assamese cuisine, offering a gourmet experience without feeling overly refined. The vegetarian offerings were equally impressive. The Boror Tenga, a tangy dal bora gravy, and the Pitika, mashed potatoes tempered with mustard oil and onion, were bursting with flavour. We highly recommend pairing the Pitika with Joha Bhaat (aromatic rice) and bamboo shoot pickle for the ultimate Assamese experience.
Finally, we arrived at the sweet finalé. The star of the dessert spread was undoubtedly the Kola Bora Sawalor Piyox, a rich black rice kheer that had us reaching for seconds (and thirds!). The varieties of Til Pitha also showcased the delightful combination of jaggery, black sesame and rice flour. By the end of this incredible feast, we truly felt transported to the welcoming homes of the land of the Red River and Blue Hills.
Meal for two: INR 895 onwards. Lunch and dinner. The menu changes everyday. On till February 24. At Manayata Tech Park, Nagawara.
Mail: pranav.shriram@newindianexpress.com
X: pranav_shriram