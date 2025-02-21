Indulge in authentic smoked Asian flavours at Bengaluru's hottest new pop-Up

Beyond the simplicity of this casual dining format, Adithya and his team are orchestrating a complex culinary journey. Our tasting of the menu introduced us to his dedication to quality and innovation, blending Asian flavours with American barbecue techniques. “85 percent of the menu is cooked on charcoal and the other 15 percent of the menu is pre-smoked in an offset smoker like the American-style smoker,” he informs.

One dish that truly steals the show? The Korean Brisket. Sixteen hours of smoking, a marinade of Asian herbs and spices and a touch of kimchi sourness create a flavour explosion. Served with a gochujang glaze and steamed brioche, this brisket is a crowd favourite. Another highlight, the Yakitori Style Chicken Wings, features a cured egg yolk and a sprinkle of togarashi. “It’s a regular barbecue wing,” Adithya explains, “but it’s bone-in and it’ll take only about a second for you to get off the bone because it’s cooked so delicately.” We also devour the Basil Beef — chargrilled beef skewers of aromatic, chewy, perfectly smoked goodness.

While non-vegetarian dishes largely steal the spotlight in a barbeque menu, vegetarian options too, find their way to becoming favourites more often than not. This menu lives up to that notion. Chef Adithya also talks about providing centrestage for the use of specific vegetables used for this delectable culinary occasion. “We’re not only focused on meat, but we’re focused on a lot of vegetarian food too! That’s essentially what we wanted to showcase — how we can treat a sweet potato to come out of this format, how the run-of-the-mill turnip cake, that you often get in all the restaurants, can come out from a grill. That’s what we’re attempting,” he enthuses. “It’s one of the first menus of its kind where 50 percent is vegetarian,” he proudly states, adding, “smoke essentially becomes your main marinade and your primary flavour profile,” he explains.

The Mushroom Tsukune explained his point beautifully. The earthy, creamy mushroom flavours lingered on our palates, serving as a reflection of the power of simple ingredients treated with care. With authentic components like Kerala buff and locally sourced prawns, Smoke, Grill & Beer is the place to be this February.