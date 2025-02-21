Indulge in authentic smoked Asian flavours at Bengaluru's hottest new pop-Up

If you are into smoky grills, the remainder of this February is the perfect time to stay back in Bengaluru. The Conservatory is turning up the heat with Smoke, Grill & Beer, a sizzling three-week residency by chef Adithya Kidambi. Think mouthwatering marinades, perfectly charred sticks and a menu that’s a symphony of textures and flavours. We snagged a sneak peek of this Asian-inspired backyard barbecue extravaganza and let’s just say, we’re already craving more. Think ice-cold beer (and plenty of other tempting beverages) perfectly paired with the char-grilled wonders of Asian street food. We chatted with chef Adithya before the weekend rush, eager to uncover the secrets behind this unique menu. “We see a lot of Asian restaurants in Bengaluru, but none focus on the kinds of street food that exist in these regions. There’s a lot of sushi, a lot of Thai curries, there’s Chinese food, but none necessarily focus on the smoke and the barbecue aspect of it and that’s essentially what I wanted to focus on. That type of food is so much nicer and can be so well attempted in a restaurant format,” he tells us.
Beyond the simplicity of this casual dining format, Adithya and his team are orchestrating a complex culinary journey. Our tasting of the menu introduced us to his dedication to quality and innovation, blending Asian flavours with American barbecue techniques. “85 percent of the menu is cooked on charcoal and the other 15 percent of the menu is pre-smoked in an offset smoker like the American-style smoker,” he informs.
One dish that truly steals the show? The Korean Brisket. Sixteen hours of smoking, a marinade of Asian herbs and spices and a touch of kimchi sourness create a flavour explosion. Served with a gochujang glaze and steamed brioche, this brisket is a crowd favourite. Another highlight, the Yakitori Style Chicken Wings, features a cured egg yolk and a sprinkle of togarashi. “It’s a regular barbecue wing,” Adithya explains, “but it’s bone-in and it’ll take only about a second for you to get off the bone because it’s cooked so delicately.” We also devour the Basil Beef — chargrilled beef skewers of aromatic, chewy, perfectly smoked goodness.
While non-vegetarian dishes largely steal the spotlight in a barbeque menu, vegetarian options too, find their way to becoming favourites more often than not. This menu lives up to that notion. Chef Adithya also talks about providing centrestage for the use of specific vegetables used for this delectable culinary occasion. “We’re not only focused on meat, but we’re focused on a lot of vegetarian food too! That’s essentially what we wanted to showcase — how we can treat a sweet potato to come out of this format, how the run-of-the-mill turnip cake, that you often get in all the restaurants, can come out from a grill. That’s what we’re attempting,” he enthuses. “It’s one of the first menus of its kind where 50 percent is vegetarian,” he proudly states, adding, “smoke essentially becomes your main marinade and your primary flavour profile,” he explains.
The Mushroom Tsukune explained his point beautifully. The earthy, creamy mushroom flavours lingered on our palates, serving as a reflection of the power of simple ingredients treated with care. With authentic components like Kerala buff and locally sourced prawns, Smoke, Grill & Beer is the place to be this February.
Pumpkin Chef Adithya also gives us an insight into the scale of the operation. “Two hundred fifty people over a week, cooked by three guys,” Adithya marvels. “It’s a thing on its own!” This ambitious undertaking highlights the growing popularity of pop-up restaurants, which offer chefs a platform to experiment with new concepts and connect directly with diners. As you consider attending this sumptuous experience, the chef provides further insights, “Completely breaking out from the format of where there are sit-down dinners and things like that, this would be more like a barbecue shop. You come, you get a barbecue, you get your skewers, you have some beer, chat and you go home. No fuss, No chefs explaining about food and where it comes from. No jazz!”
Meal for two: INR 3,600. At Kengal Hanumanthaiah Road, Shantinagar. On till March 2. Weekends only. Reserve ahead.
Mail: pranav.shriram@newindianexpress.com
X: @pranav_shriram