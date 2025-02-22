Discover five upcoming and ongoing food festivals in Bengaluru serving flavours you can’t miss!

Bengaluru’s vibrant food scene is buzzing with excitement as a host of food festivals take over the city, promising an unforgettable culinary experience. Whether you’re a devoted foodie, a curious explorer of global cuisines or someone seeking comfort in local delicacies, these festivals have something to tantalise every palate.
Sip & savour
Join the festivities at Liquid, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, as they celebrate Bartender’s Day with a weeklong homage to mixology. Explore All Lost Cocktails — a specially curated menu featuring forgotten favourites and inventive blends. Each sip unveils a story of creativity and craftsmanship, promising an unforgettable evening for cocktail lovers and casual sippers alike. Pair these concoctions with delish food, which is sure to elevate your experience. INR 799 onwards. On till February 24, 6 pm to 1 am. At MG Road.
Persian perfections
This February, let your taste buds traverse centuries and cultures at Nazaara, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal. Indulge in an authentic Persian culinary journey by relishing dishes like the Kebab Maksoos, fragrant Baghali Polo and the melt-in-your-mouth Baklava — all set against the panoramic city skyline and the shimmering Nagavara Lake. Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. On till February 27, 5 pm to 11.30 pm. At Nagavara.
Wholesome wonders
This Maha Shivratri, embrace purity and mindful indulgence at ShangriLa Bengaluru’s Sattvik Bhojan Feast. Immerse yourself in a culinary journey rooted in balance and nourishment. Crafted with care and inspired by traditional sattvik principles, each dish promises to rejuvenate both body and soul. INR 1,600 onwards. On till February 26, 7 pm onwards. At Palace Road.
Blissful balance
Step into a world of serenity at Clarks Exotica Convention Resort & Spa, where you will be surrounded by lush greenery. The resort invites spiritual seekers to experience a rejuvenating retreat filled with peace, devotion and warmth. After a day of soulful reflection, guests will be treated to a nourishing Sattvik Dinner — a thoughtfully crafted meal made with fresh, wholesome ingredients that honour fasting traditions and promote inner harmony. INR 16,999 onwards. February 25. At Devanahalli Road.
Brunch brilliance
Join Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield for a Themed Sunday Brunch at Feast. This Sunday, The Artisanal Brunch showcases gourmet craftsmanship through thoughtfully curated menus, hand-crafted dishes and premium local ingredients. Enjoy a perfect blend of exceptional flavours, lively atmosphere and delightful entertainment for all ages. INR 2,649 onwards. February 23, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield.
