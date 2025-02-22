Discover five upcoming and ongoing food festivals in Bengaluru serving flavours you can’t miss!

Sip & savour

Join the festivities at Liquid, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, as they celebrate Bartender’s Day with a weeklong homage to mixology. Explore All Lost Cocktails — a specially curated menu featuring forgotten favourites and inventive blends. Each sip unveils a story of creativity and craftsmanship, promising an unforgettable evening for cocktail lovers and casual sippers alike. Pair these concoctions with delish food, which is sure to elevate your experience. INR 799 onwards. On till February 24, 6 pm to 1 am. At MG Road.