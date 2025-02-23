Seafood is what makes this much-loved foodie destination in Bengaluru special but their veg options also have our heart!
There’s something about established brands that never fails to impress. The first time we heard of Mahesh Lunch Home was over a decade ago. The brand had just opened on Residency Road and word-of-mouth from fans in Mumbai had us eager to experience it. That memory is still vivid in our minds — the freshness, the wide variety of options available — it was a level of food luxury we hadn’t expected from a seafood restaurant. So, it’s no surprise that when we heard about their new outlet in Indiranagar, we couldn’t wait to try it.
First and foremost, full credit goes to the décor. The interiors are warm and inviting, evoking the relaxed vibes of summer, which complement the cuisine perfectly. We, however, quickly settled in and got down to what really mattered — the food! We went all out and ordered Prawn Kottayam Soup, Crab Meat Son-Lot Soup and Hong Kong Style Soup, along with Surmai Tawa Fry, Bombay Duck Deep Fry, Bombay Duck Rawa Fry, Prawn Butter Pepper Garlic and Prawn Mahesh Special Pepper Chilli. Phew! The soups and starters were exceptional, but it was the Bombay Duck Frys that truly stole the show. The flavours transported us straight back to Mumbai, evoking nostalgic memories. We’re certain we’ll return just for these delectable fish dishes.
After indulging in the starters, we wasted no time and dove straight into the main course, opting for Chicken Ghee Roast, Mud Crab Varuthal, Mannapuram Veg, Surmai Kuzhambu, Baby Pomfret Malabar Curry, Malvani Style Komdi Vada, Chicken Biryani and a tribute to the restaurant’s roots, the Mangalorean Prawn Pulimunchi. Naturally, we paired these with several plates of Kori Rotti, Neer Dosa and Appam. The range of flavours was truly impressive, with unique offerings from all corners of South India. While the pulimunchi was expectedly delicious, being one of their signature dishes; we were particularly surprised by the kuzhambu and Malabar curry, which were equally authentic. The komdi vada is another must try and if you’re unsure of what to order, we recommend trying the curry tasting platter — it’s an indulgence in itself — before choosing which dish you’ll go with.
By the time we reached dessert, we were nearing a food coma, but still managed to sample the Ragi Halwa and Tender Coconut Payasam, both of which come highly recommended. The Gulab Jamun with Ice Cream, though more of an afterthought, was the perfect sweet ending to our meal.
Meal for two: INR 1,700 onwards. At Indiranagar.
