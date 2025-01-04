If you haven’t ever been curious enough to try duck meat or think it might not suit your palate, this menu in Bengaluru might be for you…

Growing up, we never really warmed up to duck meat, despite encountering various regional preparations. From the rich, creamy Malayali mappas to the bold, spicy Manipuri duck curry — believe us, we gave it a fair shot. We even tried the famous Peking Duck, but that was more about the fun, hands-on experience than the actual taste of the duck. Blasphemy, we know!
Duck pickles, duck eggs and the rare Christmas duck roast came and went without leaving much of an impression. We’d almost convinced ourselves that duck meat wasn’t for us. That is, until Chowman invited us to sample their new duck menu — and we were utterly floored by how versatile and flavourful this meat can be!
Their new duck menu is nothing short of a revelation, packed with a range of innovative dishes that turned our previous perceptions on their head. Duck Momo, Crispy Duck Rolls, Kolkata Style Chilli Duck, Butter Garlic Duck Meat Noodles, Kolkata Style Mixed Duck Fried Rice with Pork and Sliced Duck in Black Bean Sauce — the list goes on! What made it even more enjoyable was that we got to savour these delectable dishes in the comfort of our own home. Of course, the menu is also available at the restaurant, but the at-home dining experience added a layer of comfort that only made the meal more enjoyable.
The Duck Momos were a standout — tender, juicy and bursting with flavour in every bite. The Crispy Duck Rolls lived up to their name, with a satisfying crunch on the outside, giving way to a succulent, well-seasoned duck filling inside. But it was the Kolkata-style dishes that really captured our hearts. The Kolkata Style Chilli Duck brought the perfect balance of spice and zest, while the Kolkata Style Mixed Duck Fried Rice with Pork offered a subtle, comforting combination of flavours that we couldn’t stop talking about.
However, the real gems of the menu were the Butter Garlic Duck Meat Noodles and the Sliced Duck in Black Bean Sauce. The noodles were perfectly coated in a rich, aromatic butter garlic sauce, with the tender duck meat adding a savoury depth. Pairing this with the Sliced Duck in Black Bean Sauce, with its bold umami flavours and perfectly cooked duck meat, was nothing short of magical. The combination of these two dishes made for a truly unforgettable meal.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At all outlets of Chowman and for home delivery too.
