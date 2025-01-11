Indulge in traditional Sankranti/Pongal/Lohri delicacies that bring joy and festivity to your celebrations with your loved ones

We present to you festive-themed brunches and dinners to enjoy with your loved ones and family this Sankranti/ Pongal/Lohri. Savour crafted delicacies like Jolada Rotti, Bele Saru and indulge in decadent treats such as Coconut Jaggery Gudiya, Agasi Unde, Moosondalu and much more. We’ve shortlisted these destinations offering home-style food that you simply must not miss!
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
Indulge in a wide array of Pongal/Sankranti-themed dishes curated to celebrate culture and tradition with your loved ones. With a thoughtfully designed menu at Momo Café, it offers everything from delicacies to indulgent sweets and savoury treats. Celebrate the festival with the rich heritage and flavours of South Indian cuisine, cherishing every moment of the harvest celebration. INR 2,400 onwards. January 14, 12.30 pm onwards. At Bellandur.
ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru
Celebrate the flavours of Sankranti at Cubbon Pavilion, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant. The buffet lunch features an array of delicacies like ellu bella, sakkare acchu, obbattu, kosambari, ragi mudde and lots more. INR 2,000 onwards. January 14, 12.30 pm onwards. At Residency Road.
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore
Celebrate the essence of Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Baisakhi with a thoughtfully curated menu that honours the spirit of abundance and gratitude. You can begin your meal with the Multani Paneer Tikka and the Dal Pakwan Chaat. For the main course, you can indulge in delicacies like Sarson ka Saag, Kacche Kele Masala, Bajra Makkah Ki Pulao and lots more. Don’t forget to end your meal on a sweet note by trying their Coconut Jaggery Gudiya and Til Ki Chikki. INR 2,500 onwards. January 10 to 17, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm. At Residency Road.
Oota Bangalore
Relish your Makar Sankranti celebrations at Oota Bangalore by indulging in their specially curated festive menu. Begin your meal with the customary yellu-bella and savour delicacies such as Jolada Rotti (sorghum flatbread), Bele Saaru, Mavinkai Chitranna and much more. Don’t forget to try their indulgent desserts, including Genasu Payasa and Agasi Unde (flaxseed laddu). INR 950. January 10 to 12, 1 pm onwards. At Whitefield.
ITC Windsor, Bengaluru
Dedicate yourself to a delicious South Indian cuisine lunch with the Pongal/Sankranti Thaali at Dakshin, the hotel’s South Indian fine dining restaurant, featuring a carefully crafted selection of dishes, each prepared with love and tradition. Savour the feast as you celebrate the harvest festival with your loved ones. INR 2,850 onwards. January 14, 12.30 onwards. At Golf Course Road.
Shangri-La Bengaluru
Celebrate Lohri, Sankranti and Pongal with festive brunches and thalis at this hotel in the city. Savour delicacies like Til Laddoo, Sarson da Saag with Makki di Roti, Sakkarai Pongal and Chiraunji Makhane Ki Kheer along with other traditional treats like Ragi Mudde, Dal Obbattu and Badanekayi Gojju. INR 2,050 onwards. January 13 and 14. At b Café. INR 1,400 onwards. January 13 and 14. At Ssaffron. At Palace Road.
Taj West End Bengaluru
Celebrate the warmth and tradition of Lohri at Loya, the hotel's Indian concept restaurant. Start your culinary journey with Tamatar Lal Mirch da Shorba, Lahori Paneer Makhmali, Sarsoo ke Phool and Amritsari Murg Tikka. In the main course, savour dishes like Chooza Khas Masala, Saag-de-Kofte and Tawa Chicken Biryani. End your meal with Phirni, served in traditional mud bowls. INR 3,000 onwards, January 13 and 14, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm. At Race Course Road.
Written by: Rakshitha B
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress