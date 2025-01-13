These ongoing food festivals in Bengaluru are not to be missed out on!

Check out these food festivals taking place at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal and Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center.
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Rayalaseema and embark on a culinary journey through Andhra Pradesh, offering a wide array of delicacies. Begin your meal with the crispy and crunchy Alasanda Vada, crafted from black-eyed peas, along with Nethala Pakkid, Ragi Munnugaku Roti and more. As you conclude your journey, don’t forget to savour Moosondalu — a delectable dessert made from jaggery and rice flour. INR 2,599 onwards. On till January 15, 12.30pm onwards. At Rajajinagar.
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal
Relish the essence of the season with Sardiyon Ka Zaika, a culinary feast celebrating the warmth and flavours of winter at Nazaara, the hotel’s Indian cuisine restaurant. The curated menu showcases winter favourites such as Nalli Nihari, the aromatic Paya Shorba and the Punjabi classic Sarson Ka Saag served with Makki Di Roti. INR 2,500 onwards. January 25 onwards. At Hebbal.
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center
Make your Sundays special by indulging in a themed series of brunches set for the entire month of January. Enjoy hearty comfort foods and live food stations featuring sizzling grills and fragrant spices, alongside family-style meals. Paired with nostalgic tunes, create the perfect Sunday filled with cherished memories alongside your loved ones. INR 2,499 onwards. On Sundays, 12.30 pm onwards. At Whitefield.
