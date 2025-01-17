For a food festival that promises something exotic yet familiar, head to this popular North Bengaluru eatery

While Persian dishes may sound very exotic, we must admit their flavours are familiar (as expected) and their appearances akin to a lot of North Indian food. That said, this is definitely something you ought to try if the flavours of the Levant have always intrigued you.

INR 2,499 onwards. Only for dinner. On till January 19. At Hebbal.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal