For a food festival that promises something exotic yet familiar, head to this popular North Bengaluru eatery

Think about Persian food and the first assumption that comes to our mind is that it must be the same as Parsi food and therefore pretty familiar. Now, while that assumption is pretty true, there’s so much more to Persian food and we were pleasantly surprised to discover this at this Persian Food Festival collaboration with chef Mona Poordaryaeinezhad at Cosmo, Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru.
Presenting several indigenous dishes like Joojhe Kebab, Kobeda Kebab, Kofta Kebab, Flafil, Flafil Abadan, Mahi Aflatoon, Koresh Khalal Badam, Morg Zeerishk, Megu Dopyaza, Dal Sumac, Kuresh Batanjan, Koresh Bamiyan, Morg Zeerish Polo, Bagli Polo and Dill Polo among others; the festival menu changes everyday and features starters, main course and dessert that is presented as a part of the dinner buffet at Cosmo.
We checked out the Morg Zeerish Polo, the Dal Sumac and the Joojhe Kebab along with the dessert of the day, Basbousa; and were left pretty impressed. Do check out the Koresh Khalal Badam that was a must-try and chef-recommended and mix and match dishes as per your taste. “Some of these dishes are from my own home kitchen while others are popular at my restaurant that I run back home in Iran. A few are common, a few passed down from my mother and others that I have perfected myself, over the years,” explains chef Mona.
While Persian dishes may sound very exotic, we must admit their flavours are familiar (as expected) and their appearances akin to a lot of North Indian food. That said, this is definitely something you ought to try if the flavours of the Levant have always intrigued you.
INR 2,499 onwards. Only for dinner. On till January 19. At Hebbal.
