Head to this restaurant in Bengaluru if you’re craving familiar yet delicious flavours from the Orient

We’ve been wanting to visit Cha for the longest time and almost stumbled into its beautiful interiors at Phoenix Mall Of Asia, Hebbal, several times. Something however always came in the way. Last weekend as we shopped at Phoenix Marketcity Whitefield, we were overjoyed to see an outlet there and decided to finally give it a try. From plush and beautifully designed interiors that immediately set you in the mood for great Asian food, to a crew of staff who know what fine dining service ought to be like, we were quite impressed from the get-go!
Wasting no time we began with the Cha Seafood Futomaki Roll which was a brilliant introduction to the menu. The seafood was incredibly fresh and the combination of ingredients wrapped in a perfectly seasoned roll was a treat. Next we gave the Tempura Rock Corn Roll a try and realised we preferred the seafood roll more. We quickly shifted our attention then to the dim sums and started with Chicken Coriander variant which was exactly what we’d hoped it would be. The Spicy Cheese Broccoli Dim Sum that we gobbled up next was also pretty good.
We then decided to try a few mains and began with the Stir Fry Chicken Mountain Chilli, which was an absolute standout. The heat from the mountain chilli, combined with tender chicken, made it a must-try dish. The Spicy Cottage Cheese Lao Gan Ma Sauce that followed was equally good and we’d happily return just for this dish — paneer has never tasted this good! We ended our meal with a Soul Bowl Spicy Schezwan Sauce Rice and the Kimchi Ramen with Spicy Grilled Chicken which were pretty decent, but didn’t quite match the flavourful intensity of the other dishes.
We sipped on a Lotus Fizz, the Sake Sunset and a Canton G&T through the meal, while we indulged in the Cranberry Red Cherry Boba Tea with dessert. Ending the meal on a sweet note, the Chocolate Ganache Brownie was rich and indulgent, while the Chilli Mango Cheesecake was fresh and a delight!
Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. At Phoenix Market City, Whitefield.
