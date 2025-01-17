Here’s a list of culinary experiences in Bengaluru to help you celebrate the first festive week of 2025

This week, we highlight some unique food stops you simply must indulge in. From something Mediterranean, like crispy falafels, to something Italian, like a Risotto al Tartufo e Porcini con Burrata and of course, something Indian, like a delicious Murgh Chandi ki Seekh and Paneer Dhaniya Adraki — we’ve shortlisted seven restaurants to satisfy your festive food cravings!
Experience an exclusive bar takeover at ZLB23 Speakeasy, featuring Jewel of the South from New Orleans, renowned for its cocktails, cuisine and highly skilled bartenders. This takeover brings together celebrated mixologists and a diverse food spread showcasing cuisines from around the world, well paired with their handcrafted artisan cocktails. ₹2,000 onwards. January 18, 8.30 pm onwards. At Old Airport Road.
If you’re visiting Phoenix Mall of Asia and craving for something Asian, don’t forget to check out this culinary spot offering some delectable Asian-inspired dishes and desserts. Their new menu features starters from Burrata Apulia to Hummus Bowls while one can indulge in a variety of mains like the Avocado Som Tam Salad, Chicken Schnitzel and pizzas like Mushroom Bianca and Hawaiian Pepperoni. Be sure to end your meal by trying their sweet delights such as San Sebastián Cheesecake or Orange Chocolate Mousse. Meal for two: ₹2,500 onwards. 12 pm to 10 pm. At Hebbal.
Indulge in an exclusive dining experience at Neo Kitchen as chef Priyan Chatterjee, who was honoured with the prestigious title of Chevalier de l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole by France in 2019, unveils his debut menu — L’Enfant Sauvage — in collaboration with The Hedonist. The menu features a unique nine-course whiskey-paired session, showcasing a symphony of flavours and aromas designed to tantalise your palate. ₹4,000 onwards. January 21 to 23, 8 pm onwards. At Nagavara.
Savour the true essence of Punjab at the Pind Da Zaika, an ongoing food festival at Saffron, the hotel’s Indian restaurant. Begin your meal with Sweet Lassi or Khus Ki Sarbat; followed by Soups like Murgh Dhaniya Shorba and Makkai Ke Raab. Non-vegetarian appetisers include Sarson Nimbu Ka Jhinga; Gosht Ki Champ; and Tandoori Kukkad. Vegetarians can enjoy Panchratan Hariyali Sheekh; Sunheri Khasta; and Tandoori Khumb. End your meal with Jalebi with Rabdi; Pista Bhara Gulab Jamun; and Malpua. ₹2,699 onwards. On till January 19, 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm. At Marathahalli.
If you’re craving something Mediterranean, head to Terra, an all-day dining restaurant offering a lavish Middle Eastern brunch experience. Savour the aromatic spices of the Mediterranean with a curated menu featuring crispy falafel, freshly made chicken shawarma and much more. Complement your meal with live music and a scenic backdrop of the Nandi Hills. ₹2,500 onwards. January 19, 4 pm onwards. At Devanahalli.
Savour an Italian homage by Toscano with the launch of its exclusive menu Omaggio al Risotto, celebrating the rich traditions of risotto. This curated menu showcases an exceptional selection of risottos, from the luxurious Risotto al Tartufo e Porcini con Burrata and Risotto al Salmone e Verdure Primaverili to the classic Risi e Bisi con Prosciutto e Pancetta, along with many more indulgent creations. Each dish is crafted using five distinct grains, carefully selected for their unique characteristics and nutritional profiles. ₹300 onwards. 12.30 pm. Across outlets.
Check out the rich and diverse flavours of Indian cuisine at Zarf, the hotel’s Indian speciality restaurant. Enjoy a memorable lunch featuring an exquisite menu with delights such as Murgh Chandi Ki Seekh and Chingri Malai Curry for non-vegetarian enthusiasts and Makai Mawe Ki Seekh, Paneer Dhaniya Adraki and Aloo Amritsari Wadiyan for vegetarians. Be sure to conclude your meal on a sweet note by savouring their Gadbad Kulfi. ₹1,599 onwards. On till January 31, 12.30 pm. At Whitefield.