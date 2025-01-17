If oriental treats are what whets your appetite then this brand new menu in Bengaluru will blow your mind

Asian cuisine has a way of tantalising the taste buds, offering a mix of flavours that can either delight or disappoint. Luckily, when we had the chance to try the new menu at Yuki, it was nothing short of a culinary revelation. We’ve long been fans of this restaurant, so we approached their revamped offerings with both excitement and a hint of apprehension. Thankfully, our concerns were quickly alleviated, as the new dishes delivered in every way imaginable.
Our journey began with the Cream Cheese Truffle Maki. While we’ve lamented the overuse of synthetic truffle oil in Bengaluru, this dish was a pleasant surprise. The delicate use of mushroom oil was subtle and balanced, making for an indulgent yet refined start. We also relished the Vietnamese Lotus Root Salad — a dish that quickly became a favourite with its dreamy textures and delicate, chewy bite. The Charcoal Cream Cheese Dumpling was visually stunning and while it impressed with its gimmicky colour, it was the Spicy Asparagus Dim Sums that didn’t quite hit the mark for us.
We moved on to the next round of appetizers, including the Crispy Tuna Maki and Crunchy Asparagus Tempura Maki, both of which were absolutely divine, delivering a perfect rice roll. It was however the Spicy Chicken Celery Dim Sums, Salmon Truffle Maki and Butter Garlic Prawn Dumpling that were the standout dishes of the evening. Each one was executed to perfection — bursting with rich, complex and textures that truly impressed. The Butter Garlic Prawn Dumpling, in particular, was the highlight — a dish we’ll surely be coming back for.
As we ventured into the mains, the Korean Chicken Bao was exactly what we had hoped for — crispy, juicy and a pleasure to eat. But it was the Chilli Hoisin Jackfruit Bao that truly stole the show. It’s time for more jackfruit-inspired dishes to make their way into Asian menus, as this one proved just how versatile and delicious the fruit can be. Next, we tried Gai Phad Prik, a classic Thai stir-fry that was bursting with freshness, followed by the Fish in Chilli Mustard — a Bengali-tasting dish that offered a perfect balance of heat and umami. The Larb Gai rounded out our selection of savoury dishes, while the vegetarian options, including Tofu & Water Chestnut Chilli Basil and Broccoli Bokchoy & Mushroom with Black Pepper, offered something quite different but equally tasty.
To wrap up our feast, we indulged in Yaki Udon and Japanese Katsu Curries, one with chicken and the other with tofu. These hearty, comforting dishes were the perfect ending to an unforgettable meal. We skipped dessert, but after such a satisfying spread, we’re sure you can guess why.
Meal for two: INR 1,600 onwards. At Indiranagar.
