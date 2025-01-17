Tucked away on NICE Road in Bengaluru, this rooftop restaurant promises great food and even nicer views

Topic Craft Bar & Kitchen, nestled at the Clover Leaf Toll on NICE Road, feels like an unexpected gem far from the bustling heart of Bengaluru. While technically located in Banashankari Stage 6, its remote location offers a sense of escape. The restaurant’s design is a standout feature, with a charming covered terrace that also boasts an open-air section. For an enchanting experience, we recommend visiting at night, though daytime offers a lovely vibe as well, provided the weather cooperates.
Upon arrival, we were greeted with warmth and seated quickly, ready to dive into the much-anticipated meal. The menu here has garnered attention and after hearing rave reviews, we were eager to taste what’s on offer. We started with the comforting Mushroom Cappuccino — rich, warm and perfect for the evening. For starters, the Paneer Tikka and Mushroom Bullets stood out, both delicious and unique. The Chicken & Wild Mushroom Dim Sums were another hit, followed by a flavorful Nasi Goreng that showcased the chef’s skill with Asian cuisine.
As we sipped on the refreshing Sunset Sip and Green Goddess cocktails, the meal kept impressing. To finish, we indulged in the Medovik Layered Tree Cake and the signature Topic Cheese Cake — both divine. The evening left us satisfied and eager to return, as this hidden retreat has certainly earned its place on our list of must-visit spots.
Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Martyrs Street, NICE Road Junction, near Clover Leaf Toll, Banashankari Stage 6.
