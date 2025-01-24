Celebrating our 76th Republic Day, explore these must-try offerings at restaurants in Bengaluru with their themed brunches and menus

Embrace the spirit of national pride with these 17 themed brunches and lunches showcasing culinary specialities from the North, South, East and West. Savour delights such as Hyderabadi Biryani, Pandi Curry from Coorg, Ladakhi Thukpa, Kashmiri Wazwan and coastal treasures like Goan Fish Curry and Kerala Moilee. This Republic Day, celebrate the holiday with your friends and family as we embrace the unity of our nation through culinary treats.
Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore
Savour the rich and diverse heritage of India, relishing the flavours of an exquisite spread of 76 dishes representing the nation’s vast culinary repertoire. Indulge in authentic regional delicacies, complemented by live counters offering freshly prepared delights. INR 2,199 onwards. January 26, 12.30pm. At MG Road.
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre
Relish an exquisite brunch at Feast, a restaurant at the hotel offering a picnic-inspired experience. If you’re a connoisseur of fine food or an admirer of nostalgic flavours, enjoy the relaxed ambience and create cherished memories with your loved ones this Republic Day. INR 2,499 onwards. January 26, 12.30pm. At Whitefield.
Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel
Delve into the unlimited experience of indulgence at Lush celebrating Republic Day at their Sunday brunch. With signature dishes like Dal Makhani, Hyderabadi Biryani, Mutton Donne Biryani, savouring Tandoori Soya Chap complemented with a street chaat station and beverages. While you indulge in these delicacies, relax to the lively atmosphere created by a live band with tunes made sure to make your meal a treasured one. INR 2,649 onwards. January 26, 1pm. At Race course Road.
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
Celebrate India’s unity with a special Republic Day brunch at Merak, the hotel’s brewhouse. With a carefully curated array of dishes, the brunch features specialities from across the country. From Sarson Ka Saag, Pandi Curry from Coorg, Biryani from Awadh and many more to decadent desserts. Indulge yourself in this brunch with a whole host of engaging activities and immersive décor. INR 5,000. January 26, 12.30 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks
Celebrate Republic Day with your loved ones at Klinx, a restaurant offering a curated brunch featuring dishes like Ladakhi Thupka, classic Butter Chicken and their special Kanyakumari Fish Curry. To top it all off, try their decadent royal Rajasthani Shrikhand or the timeless Maharashtrian Puran Poli. INR 2,700 onwards. January 26, 12.30 onwards. At Challaghatta.
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
Embark on a gastronomic journey this Republic Day, where you can indulge in flavours from every corner of the country. Relish a regal spread of dishes like Kashmiri Wazwan, coastal delights such as Goan Fish Curry and Kerala Moilee, tandoori grills, Pindi Chole and dedicated stations featuring hot momos and special biryanis. As you conclude your meal, visit Mithai Ki Dukan — a sweet crescendo to the feast. INR 2,899 onwards. January 26, 12.30pm. At Rajajinagar.
Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield
With Republic Day just around the corner, MCafé is offering a specially curated feast showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of India. From dishes inspired by the tricolour of the Indian flag, you can indulge in scrumptious Chicken Masala Tikka, creamy Palak Paneer and much more. Don’t forget to end your meal on a sweet note by trying their signature Gajar Ka Halwa or Tiranga Barfi. INR 2,700 onwards. January 26, 12.30pm. At Whitefield.
Taj West End, Bengaluru
Loya, a luxurious restaurant at the hotel is offering India’s rich culinary heritage with their specially curated menu. Begin your gastronomic journey with some flavourful starters like creamy Badami Malai Phool, Amaranth Beetroot Kebab and Doodhiya Murg Tikka. In the main course, you can indulge in Malai aur Khumb Hara Pyaz, Soya Chaap Ori Masala and Hari Mirch Ka Kukkad. Meal for two: INR 7,000 onwards. January 26, 12.30 pm onwards. At Race Course Road.
Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park
As we honour our brave soldiers, celebrate the day at F5, a North Indian restaurant, with a specially curated lunch buffet. Indulge in a selection of international and local cuisines and enjoy the holiday with family and friends, accompanied by soothing music and entertainment. INR 1,550 onwards. January 26, 12.30 pm. At Nagavara.
JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa
Embrace the spirit of national pride with a republic day brunch at The Aviary, the resort’s signature all-day dining. Relish to an iconic Delhi street food, exquisite Marwari delicacies and devour coastal dishes from the south. Also try their Patriot Punch, Liberty Lemonade or the Freedom Fizz. Complement your meal with some jazz, pop and soft rock and activities like face painting, balloon art and much more. INR 2,200 onwards. January 26, 12 pm onwards. At Devanahalli.
The Leela Palace Bengaluru
This hotel is offering a wide array of world cuisine at Citrus, their fine dining restaurant. Celebrate Republic Day with inspirations drawn from the pride and legacy of the country through their culinary extravaganza, complemented by the chef’s special desserts and some soothing music. INR 1,899 onwards. January 26, 12.30 pm onwards. At Old Airport Road.
Toscano
This fine dining Italian restaurant has a special culinary offering in commemoration of India’s 76th Republic Day. In their Whitefield outlet, Toscano presents an innovative outdoor barbeque brunch in collaboration with Salt, one of Bengaluru’s most distinguished Indian fine dining destinations and bars. INR 1,395 onwards. January 26. At Whitefield.
Maize & Malt
With an exciting array of delectable food and thrilling games, relish a Republic Day-themed brunch, featuring curated chef-led counters. Enjoy a decadent French toast station with personalised toppings, along with crafted salads and cocktails. For all the dessert enthusiasts, delve into an array of indulgences such as the indulgent dessert bar, cupcakes, macarons and exquisite boondi profiteroles. INR 1,299 onwards. January 26, 12.30pm. At Krishnarajapuram.
Daysie
Head to this all day casual bar to celebrate the rich culinary heritage of India. From the aromatic Rogan Josh Taco and the Scallop Tikka Masala to the hearty Kanda Bhaji Taco from Mumbai — each dish tells a story of tradition, culture and the unique blend of ingredients that make Indian cuisine renowned worldwide. Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. January 26, 12 pm onwards. At MG Road and RR Nagar.
The Oberoi Bengaluru
Celebrate India’s rich flavours at Lapis, a buffet restaurant offering a curated menu featuring Chettinad curries, Purani Dilli’s Chole-Kulche, Punjab’s Aata Chicken, Rajasthani Lal Maas and savour the delicious Thalapakatti Biryani. Try out their sweet indulgences like Bengal’s rosogolla, topped with jalebis and motichoor laddoos and refreshing cocktails. INR 2,499 onwards. January 26, 1.00 pm onwards. At MG Road.
Suzy Q
This restaurant invites diners to embark on a culinary adventure that reflects the diversity and richness of our nation’s heritage. The special menu is a tribute to India’s culinary heritage featuring dishes like the Zafran E Jewel Pulao from Kashmir and the Changezi Chicken from Uttar Pradesh. Each item on the menu is carefully crafted to offer a fusion of traditional and contemporary tastes. INR 350 onwards. January 26, 12 pm onwards. At Queens Road.
Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort
Immerse yourself in the mesmerising verdant landscape and indulge in a sumptuous brunch featuring a curated menu celebrating the flavours of India. From appetisers and hearty main courses with flavourful tikkis to diverse biryani selections, each dish highlights a vivid aspect of India’s culinary tapestry. Don’t forget to end your meal on a sweet note with traditional desi kulfi or the fresh Tiranga Sandesh. INR 2,499 onwards. January 26, 12.30pm. At Doddaballapur.
Written by: Rakshitha B