Check out these three ongoing Chinese New Year menus in Bengaluru

Eight

Celebrate the Chinese New Year at Eight with their special menu. Featuring delicate dim sums, refreshing salads, unique small bites, flavourful sushi and ceviche, hearty mains and delightful desserts, the menu caters to all tastes. From the signature Yee Sang Lo Hei (Prosperity Toss Salad) to the indulgent Spicy Prawn XO Dumpling, each dish is crafted to deliver an unforgettable dining experience. INR 2,500 onwards. Ongoing. At Phoenix Mall of Asia and Phoenix Marketcity.