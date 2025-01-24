Check out these three ongoing Chinese New Year menus in Bengaluru

Cha, Eight and Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore have special menus for the Chinese New Yeat and we bring you what is on offer!
Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore
Immerse yourself in the festive charm of Chinese New Year at Bengaluru Brasserie. Savour the delicate artistry of Xiao Long Bao and indulge in a specially curated menu featuring 14 bite-sized delicacies. Celebrate joyfully with your loved ones at this Chinese buffet while enjoying a harmonious dining experience. INR 499 onwards. January 20 to 29, 7 pm onwards. At MG Road.
Eight
Celebrate the Chinese New Year at Eight with their special menu. Featuring delicate dim sums, refreshing salads, unique small bites, flavourful sushi and ceviche, hearty mains and delightful desserts, the menu caters to all tastes. From the signature Yee Sang Lo Hei (Prosperity Toss Salad) to the indulgent Spicy Prawn XO Dumpling, each dish is crafted to deliver an unforgettable dining experience. INR 2,500 onwards. Ongoing. At Phoenix Mall of Asia and Phoenix Marketcity.
Cha
This celebrated Chinese restaurant and Hong Kong-style eatery, Cha, celebrates the Chinese New Year with a brand new menu. Featuring delicious dim sums, tasty starters, flavourful main dishes and hearty rice and noodle options, the menu brings the authentic taste of Hong Kong to the plate. Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. Ongoing. At Phoenix Mall of Asia.
Written by: Rakshitha B