Indulge in Lohri’s festive flavours with a Punjabi feast in Bengaluru this weekend

Celebrate the joyous spirit of Lohri this January with a culinary journey steeped in tradition. Treat yourself to a selection of authentic Punjabi delicacies that promise to delight the senses with their rich and indulgent flavours.

This month, Raj Pavilion unveils a hearty Indian feast that celebrates the harvest season with flair. The weekday lunch and dinner thalis are refined and satisfying, leading up to a grand Weekend Buffet on January 25 and 26. It’s an exquisite spread where the year begins in style, with the spotlight on the rich culinary heritage of Punjab.

During a recent visit, we savoured a specially curated menu that felt like a warm embrace of home-style comfort. From perfectly grilled paneer tikka and flaky samosas paired with mint chutney to a refreshingly sweet lassi that even non-enthusiasts will adore, every dish was a celebration of flavour.

The highlight, undoubtedly, was the thali—a feast of buttery, aromatic curries including Sarson Da Saag, Langar Wali Dal, Pindi Chole, Baigan Ka Bharta and the ever-classic Butter Chicken. These were served alongside freshly baked Makke Di Roti, dollops of gur and makhan. Do not miss the simple yet tasty jeera rice topped with crispy pakodi bites accompanied by dal.