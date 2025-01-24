Indulge in Lohri’s festive flavours with a Punjabi feast in Bengaluru this weekend

Celebrate the joyous spirit of Lohri this January with a culinary journey steeped in tradition. Treat yourself to a selection of authentic Punjabi delicacies that promise to delight the senses with their rich and indulgent flavours.
This month, Raj Pavilion unveils a hearty Indian feast that celebrates the harvest season with flair. The weekday lunch and dinner thalis are refined and satisfying, leading up to a grand Weekend Buffet on January 25 and 26. It’s an exquisite spread where the year begins in style, with the spotlight on the rich culinary heritage of Punjab.
During a recent visit, we savoured a specially curated menu that felt like a warm embrace of home-style comfort. From perfectly grilled paneer tikka and flaky samosas paired with mint chutney to a refreshingly sweet lassi that even non-enthusiasts will adore, every dish was a celebration of flavour.
The highlight, undoubtedly, was the thali—a feast of buttery, aromatic curries including Sarson Da Saag, Langar Wali Dal, Pindi Chole, Baigan Ka Bharta and the ever-classic Butter Chicken. These were served alongside freshly baked Makke Di Roti, dollops of gur and makhan. Do not miss the simple yet tasty jeera rice topped with crispy pakodi bites accompanied by dal.
For dessert, the indulgence continued with traditional sweet treats like Gajar Ka Halwa and Amritsari Jamun, ending the meal on a note as delightful as the rest.
If you’re looking to bask in the flavours of Punjab and revel in the season’s spirit, Raj Pavilion’s Punjabi feast is a must-visit. Reserve your table now to experience a menu that truly honours the vibrant traditions of the ‘Land of Five Rivers.’
At Raj Pavilion, located within the ITC Windsor, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bengaluru, you’ll discover a dining experience that’s nothing short of regal. Inspired by the glass conservatory at Lal Bagh Gardens, this sunlit restaurant offers a serene setting with its poolside views, wicker furnishings and floral adornments. The attentive service and charming ambiance provide the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable meal.
INR 2,500 ++ per person. On till January 26, 12.30 – 3 pm.