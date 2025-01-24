This salad menu in Bengaluru promises fresh flavours and delivers!

If you’ve ever found yourself on the fence about salads, unsure whether they’re the vibrant, flavourful meals some claim them to be, or just a bunch of leaves you can’t get excited about — Salad Days may be the place to change your mind. After diving into their latest menu, we’re ready to declare ourselves proud salad enthusiasts — a transformation we didn’t expect.
The curated menu we chose was refreshingly straightforward — six salads, one soup and two desserts. Yet, the impact of this simple tasting menu was profound. We started with a variety of salads that ranged from the bold to the delicate: the Blackened Chicken, Avocado & Orange Salad; the Deli Chicken, Pear & Bocconcini Salad; the Grilled Persimmon, Tofu & Feta Salad; the Lemongrass Tofu and Soba Noodle Salad; the Roasted Beet, Pear & Feta Salad; and the Roasted Chicken, Persimmon & Chilli Salad. Each bite was a revelation. Fresh ingredients paired thoughtfully with the perfect dressings created layers of flavour we didn’t expect from a salad. Suddenly, eating greens didn’t seem like a chore but a delightful experience.
For a comforting touch, we also indulged in the Roasted Tomato & Bell Pepper Soup, which was rich and soul-warming. To finish, we had two standout desserts: the Coffee Walnut Peanut Butter Pudding and the Jamun Chia Pudding. Both were indulgent without being overly heavy, each bursting with a freshness that perfectly complemented the delicious meal. This menu is a game-changer for anyone who thinks salads are boring or uninspired. With creative combinations and exceptional execution, Salad Days has crafted a menu that we’ll be returning to again and again. It’s a salad revolution and we’re all in!
INR 200 onwards. Across outlets.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal