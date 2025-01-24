This salad menu in Bengaluru promises fresh flavours and delivers!

For a comforting touch, we also indulged in the Roasted Tomato & Bell Pepper Soup, which was rich and soul-warming. To finish, we had two standout desserts: the Coffee Walnut Peanut Butter Pudding and the Jamun Chia Pudding. Both were indulgent without being overly heavy, each bursting with a freshness that perfectly complemented the delicious meal. This menu is a game-changer for anyone who thinks salads are boring or uninspired. With creative combinations and exceptional execution, Salad Days has crafted a menu that we’ll be returning to again and again. It’s a salad revolution and we’re all in!

INR 200 onwards. Across outlets.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal