This weekend check out these seven culinary events in Bengaluru

This week, we have shortlisted seven premium hotels and restaurants covering almost all cuisines. Some of the highlight dishes you shouldn’t miss are Achari Paneer Tikka Roll, Pomegranate Martini, Chicken Xacuti, Lamb Vindaloo, Mutton Gurda Keema, Paneer Dhaniya Adraki and so much more.
Check out this new Goan gastronomic dinner that portrays Portuguese heritage woven with Indian traditions at MCafé. Begin your meal with crispy appetisers such as calamari fritters and indulge in the main course featuring some Goan classics such as Xitt Kodi, rich Prawns Kodi, with a nostalgic touch of Chicken Xacuti, Lamb Vindaloo and many more. To calm these spiciness, try their sweet indulgences like the famous Goan dessert Bebinca. ₹2,399 onwards. On till January 29. At Whitefield.
If you’re craving some North Indian and nawabi cuisine, this is a station that offers savoury dishes like hearty kebabs, wholesome rolls, biryanis and decadent gravies. The rolls feature Butter Chicken Tikka Roll, Achari Paneer Tikka Roll, Hara Bhara Kebab Roll and a unique lineup like Chakori Murg Tikka Roll, where each bite brings a delightful combination of flavours that encapsulates the royal culinary heritage of Lucknow. ₹250 onwards. At Indiranagar
Hilton Honors’ hosts the first ever private celebrity dining experience in South Asia with Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra. This exclusive event will feature a multicourse menu co-curated by the actor and the executive chef of the hotel. Hilton Honors’ is Hilton’s award-winning loyalty program that offers members unique experiences worldwide from free stays to exclusive culinary events like these. By invite only. Contact the hotel for more information. On January 24. At Kensington Road.
Immerse yourself in the festive charm of Chinese New Year at the Bengaluru Brasserie. Savour the delicate artistry of Xiao Long Bao and indulge in a specially curated menu featuring 14 bite-sized delicacies. Celebrate joyfully with your loved ones at this Chinese buffet while enjoying a harmonious dining experience. ₹499 onwards. January 20 to 29, 7 pm onwards. At MG Road.
If you’re looking for an authentic South Indian meal, Cur8, the hotel’s multi-cuisine restaurant, is hosting a South Indian Food Festival. Head over for lunch or dinner and indulge in a wide array of curated delicacies like the Madurai Mutton Sukka, Lobster Thokku Masala, Mandu Kuzhambu and much more. ₹2,550 onwards. On till January 26. At Bellary Road.
If you’re craving the timeless flavours of Mughlai cuisine, head to Feast, the hotel’s premium restaurant offering delicacies such as Mutton Nihari, Mutton Gurda Keema, Chicken Korma, Dal Makhani, Shahi Chaap, Mutton Shahjahani Kebab and Mutton Cheese Kebab from Karim’s, Jama Masjid. Don’t miss out on experiencing this heritage of Mughlai delights with your loved ones. ₹2,399 onwards. On till January 31, 12.30 pm onwards. At Whitefield.
This fine Italian dining destination has launched an exclusive Wine Amore menu, a specially curated selection of wine-based cocktails perfect for the season. The menu features refreshing Frosted Grapefruit, Berry Bliss for the wine enthusiasts, Pomegranate Martini, Tuscan Sunset and Peach Sparkler. The menu also highlights some delicious Italian scrumptious dishes to complement your cocktails. ₹595 onwards. Across all outlets.
