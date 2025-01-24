This weekend check out these seven culinary events in Bengaluru

Check out this new Goan gastronomic dinner that portrays Portuguese heritage woven with Indian traditions at MCafé. Begin your meal with crispy appetisers such as calamari fritters and indulge in the main course featuring some Goan classics such as Xitt Kodi, rich Prawns Kodi, with a nostalgic touch of Chicken Xacuti, Lamb Vindaloo and many more. To calm these spiciness, try their sweet indulgences like the famous Goan dessert Bebinca. ₹2,399 onwards. On till January 29. At Whitefield.