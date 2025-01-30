Enjoy a surreal night out at the new Salvador Dalí-inspired artistic bar in Bengaluru

Walking into this much-buzzed-about spot on Museum Road felt like stepping straight into an ongoing Halloween soirée given the elf ears on the servers. First glance might suggest chaos, with vintage wood-panelled interiors punctuated by carved eyes glaring from every corner and six rotating heads perched atop the bar shelves, two of which blow bubbles into the dimly lit air. But give it a moment and this peculiar tableau unveils itself as a tribute to the surrealism of popular Spanish artist Salvador Dalí and his beloved wife Gala in its most theatrical, flamboyant form adorned with more eyes, disco balls, red roses and pudenda.

A moody red hue dominates the aesthetic, from the Dali and Gala’s, the newest bar in town, logo to the rogue shadows hiding in the corners, right down to the delicate lamps illuminating the space. It’s easy to see why the city’s been painted crimson over this place, an audacious new spot conceived by Vipin Raman and Siddharth Kerkar. Inspired by the artist’s ideas, the duo sought to translate his surrealist ethos into a multi-sensory experience. Not just merely referencing Dalí’s oeuvre, they’ve tapped into the deeper narratives behind his work — obsessions with romance and philosophical musings — to create original derivative art. The bar-slash-art-gallery houses over 75 art pieces, ranging from sculptures to installations to paintings, most crafted by Siddharth himself and others commissioned by Goan artists.