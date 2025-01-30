Enjoy a surreal night out at the new Salvador Dalí-inspired artistic bar in Bengaluru

Walking into this much-buzzed-about spot on Museum Road felt like stepping straight into an ongoing Halloween soirée given the elf ears on the servers. First glance might suggest chaos, with vintage wood-panelled interiors punctuated by carved eyes glaring from every corner and six rotating heads perched atop the bar shelves, two of which blow bubbles into the dimly lit air. But give it a moment and this peculiar tableau unveils itself as a tribute to the surrealism of popular Spanish artist Salvador Dalí and his beloved wife Gala in its most theatrical, flamboyant form adorned with more eyes, disco balls, red roses and pudenda.
A moody red hue dominates the aesthetic, from the Dali and Gala’s, the newest bar in town, logo to the rogue shadows hiding in the corners, right down to the delicate lamps illuminating the space. It’s easy to see why the city’s been painted crimson over this place, an audacious new spot conceived by Vipin Raman and Siddharth Kerkar. Inspired by the artist’s ideas, the duo sought to translate his surrealist ethos into a multi-sensory experience. Not just merely referencing Dalí’s oeuvre, they’ve tapped into the deeper narratives behind his work — obsessions with romance and philosophical musings — to create original derivative art. The bar-slash-art-gallery houses over 75 art pieces, ranging from sculptures to installations to paintings, most crafted by Siddharth himself and others commissioned by Goan artists.
The space itself unfolds like a surrealist maze, divided into five distinct zones, each dotted with art-filled shelfs, copper installations and whimsical details that beg for a second (or third) look. The Rose Room for instance is a cosy alcove on a raised platform brimming with romance. Two handmade lamps cast a soft glow of blooming roses and fluttering butterflies. Across the way lies The Animal Room, a playful ode to Dalí’s penchant for using animals in his sculptures. Think creatures like octopus, turkey, lobster, crab and snake brought to life with intricate detail.
The Rooster Room is where the vibe gets cheeky, with artworks that play on the rooster or as some might giggle, the cock — connecting the wordplay to cocktails and themes of adultery. A rotating ant chandelier, both bizarre and mesmerising, hovers above, adding to the room’s rebellious charm.
For those in search of contemplative quiet, Dalí’s Library offers a philosophical retreat. Here, works like Teeth Saw steeped in wordplay and intellectual musings celebrate the artist’s identity as a thinker and philosopher. And for those who appreciate a good view with their musings, the Smoking Room offers breathtaking vistas of the CBD skyline, complemented by artwork centred on smoke. A standout piece? A two-headed sculpture — Dalí and his muse Gala — rises from a watery pedestal, exhaling smoke into the ether while a life-size skeleton hangs from the ceiling.
But it’s the bar itself — aptly named The Eye Bar — that anchors the space. Besides the six heads, it also boasts a counter with beaten copper, adorned with over 50 hand-hammered eyes. Then there’s The Mirror Room, a space where reflection takes on a dual meaning. Over 50 photographs of individuals integral to the making of Dalí & Gala are interspersed with mirrors, cleverly allowing guests to quite literally see themselves as part of the story.
Movement and interaction are constants here, with every angle offering something fresh to discover. As for us, our favourite piece wasn’t one of the more grandiose displays but rather a quiet, poetic sculpture tucked to the right of the bar on a wall. It’s an interactive piece, mimicking the projection of the sun on the moon, created in copper with intricate beach waves carved into its base. There’s something mesmerising about its simplicity amidst all the chaos — dedicated to those constantly chasing sunsets.
And then, there were the drinks. Aptly named, mischievously concocted and utterly irresistible, the menu reads like a pun manifesto. The Penisillin is a smoky, robust blend of bourbon, Asian root cordial, citrus and an absinthe mist, while Disco Porn pairs Bombay Sapphire Gin with passion fruit, vanilla and citrus in a flirty mix. Phone Sex, an indulgent fusion of mole bitters, Bombay Sapphire Gin, strawberry, caramel and almond, is an experience in itself.
Dali & Gala borrows its food menu from Sopó, a revered Goan establishment, to serve a Burmese-inspired menu. The meal unfolded with a selection of cold plates — Pickled Tealeaf and House Cracker offered a delightful medley of tangy, umami-rich pickled tea leaves paired with crisp house-made crackers, finished with the freshness of raw mango slices. The Burmese Rice Paper Roll with Serrano Chutney was a silken delicacy, enveloping a vibrant medley of fillings and complemented by the fiery, smoky depth of the chutney.
The grilled offerings were equally juicy and scrumptious! The Chicken Skewers, laced with Asian heat, arrived perfectly charred and kissed with spice, while the Mushroom & Tofu Skewers exuded earthy, smoky and umami-laden. We concluded our surreal feast with a heartwarming bowl of Burmese Tealeaf Rice Veg, a comforting, aromatic dish.
INR 2,000 onwards. At Museum Road.